Highway closures and chain controls in place as heavy snow falls in mountain areas

Wet and snowy weather was snarling traffic in mountain areas Monday after a winter storm hit the region over the weekend.

Snow has blanketed higher-elevation areas, falling so hard that multiple roadways required chains for cars or were closed entirely.





Westbound Highway 80 is currently closed from Truckee to the Nevada state line, according to Caltrans, which cited “whiteout conditions” as the reason for the closure. Chain controls are currently in place on Highway 50 from Sly Park to Meyers, and on State Route 89 from Luther Pass to Christmas Valley.

I-80 WB traffic is being held at the Nevada state line and Truckee due to whiteout conditions at Donner Summit. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/NK4tGUTon3 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 4, 2019

Traffic was held up on westbound Highway 80 in Truckee Monday from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. after several cars spun out, Caltrans said.

Heavy snowfall with accumulation rates of 1-2 inches an hour is moving through the northern #SierraNevada. Significant travel impacts expected! Check https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a for the latest road conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XnmXgWopO7 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 4, 2019

The National Weather Service reported that Sierra at Tahoe received 13 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, and 54 inches of snow since the storm started Friday afternoon.

Here are some of the Sierra snowfall totals from the past 24 hours and the storm totals, so far. Be sure to check with @nevadadot and @CaltransD2 @CaltransDist3 @CaltransDist10 for the road conditions. Share your snow totals with us! pic.twitter.com/hlS330KTr7 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 4, 2019

NWS Reno issued a blizzard warning for the Sierra region Sunday night to Monday night, citing strong winds and the possibility of drifting snow.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the warning reads. “Do not attempt to travel.”

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Sierra from midnight tonight-10pm Monday. Strong winds will produce zero visibility & whiteout conditions along with high drifting snow. This is a dangerous & life threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel. #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KfSh3DWTkY — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 3, 2019

Snow may accumulate in the foothills Monday afternoon and Tuesday, according to NWS meteorologists, who said snow may begin to fall at elevations as low as 2,000 feet on Monday night.

Sacramento Valley residents got their fair share of wind and wet weather, too. As of 4 a.m. Monday, about an inch of rain had fallen in the area, said NWS Sacramento meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski, with wind gusts recorded at 25 miles per hour at the Sacramento International Airport.

Cold weather is expected throughout the valley through Tuesday, Rogacheski said, with temperatures in the low 30s predicted for the area on Monday and Tuesday night.

Sacramento Valley residents may see enough dry weather to store umbrellas and rain boots for a couple of days. Rain will hit some parts of the region again Tuesday night, but Sacramento won’t see any more wet weather until the weekend, according to Rogacheski.

Wednesday will be clear and cold, Rogacheski predicted, though Thursday and Friday will bring warmer weather and clouds to the area.