Snow hits Placerville, closes El Dorado high schools. Will it snow in Sacramento County?

Forecasts on iPhone weather apps created a bit of social media hype for the possibility of snow Tuesday in Folsom, but don’t expect snowmen to start popping up at the Palladio mall.

A cold morning and a low-pressure weather system represent the possibility of super-rare snow in Sacramento County, but National Weather Service forecasts indicate it won’t be much, if any.

The Tuesday morning forecast shows snow showers are possible in Folsom’s highest elevations – such as the hills near Vista Del Lago High School – before 10 a.m. None had fallen as of 7 a.m., when it was 33 degrees, and the NWS forecast notes “little or no snow accumulation expected.”

The forecast is similar in nearby El Dorado Hills, but NWS notes the El Dorado County city’s higher elevations would see a possibility of snow accumulation not exceeding a half-inch.

A few more exits east on Highway 50, snow has fallen in Placerville. Placerville is about 1,000 feet higher in elevation than El Dorado Hills.

El Dorado Union High School District has closed all schools Tuesday due to weather. Other districts with closures include Black Oak Mine USD, Camino USD, Colfax Elementary and Colfax High, Gold Oak USD, Gold Trail USD, Grass Valley ESD and Pollack Pines ESD.

Snow has also canceled Tuesday classes at Folsom Lake College’s El Dorado Center in Placerville, and forced the closure of its El Dorado County offices in South Lake Tahoe for the day. Both are expected to reopen Wednesday.

The County of El Dorado’s government buildings in Placerville and Shingle Springs will not open until 11 a.m.

NWS has a winter storm warning continuing for most of Northern California, in effect through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Significant travel delays, chain controls and road closures are still expected in the mountains, as between 2 and 7 inches of snow are forecast to fall at elevations as low as 1,500 feet.

Snow removal operations are ongoing on I-80. Here’s an update of current conditions: pic.twitter.com/4JcLI8p881 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 5, 2019

Interstate 80, which received an estimated 40 inches of snow just east of Vista Point, is closed between Applegate for tractor-trailers – Colfax for passenger vehicles – and the Nevada state line as crews work to remove snow, Caltrans reported. Highway 49 is closed from Downieville to Sierraville and Highway 89 is closed from Ebrights to Bliss State Park, the agency said.

NWS reported some snow had fallen on Highway 99 at Chico just after 6 a.m.

A strong system hit Northern California over the weekend, making chaos of the mountain roadways into Monday. NWS issued blizzard warnings throughout the Sierra region. Caltrans reported closures and spinouts as whiteout conditions were observed in some spots.

Meanwhile in Sacramento, there’s a chance of light rain showers Tuesday morning, but the forecast calls for clear skies through Thursday, with high temperatures in the low 50s. Nighttime lows will dip to the low 30s.

It last snowed in the city of Sacramento on Dec. 7, 2009, as The Bee reported in 2013. The last measurable amount, 2 inches, fell on this day 43 years ago – February 5, 1976.