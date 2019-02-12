Flood and wind warnings issued this week in Sacramento as snow keeps blasting Sierra

A picnic might not be the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this week.

While snow continues to burden mountain travelers, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning across a large portion of Northern California, including Sacramento and most of the Sacramento Valley, effective from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday in response to moderate and heavy rainfall in the forecast.

NWS warns that between 1 and 2 inches will fall in the Central Valley, 2 to 4 inches in the foothills and as much as 7 inches in eastern Butte County.

A wind advisory is also in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with winds up to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph possible in Sacramento, Chico, Marysville/Yuba City, Orovile, Stockton, Modesto and nearby areas. NWS warns drivers to anticipated downed tree branches and hazardous driving conditions. Power outages are possible as well.

All of this coincides with a winter storm that will again blanket the Sierra. With it already snowing lightly Tuesday morning, NWS warns snow levels will rise “considerably” by Wednesday, beginning at elevations of 3,000 feet and rising to 5,000 or 6,000 feet by afternoon. Snowfall will continue through Thursday evening.

Tuesday afternoon might be the last stretch of clear skies in Sacramento for the week. Rain or a chance of showers are in the forecast for Sacramento Tuesday night through at least Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Snow was heavy enough in Tahoe that ski resort Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows needed 18-wheelers to haul loads of it away. The resort said it got 52 inches of new snow in a 48-hour window.

Precipitation is forecast to spread across interior #NorCal this evening and continue, moderate to heavy at times, through Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QBD66HxN0D — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 12, 2019 A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region from 4 AM Wednesday through 4 PM Thursday. Biggest concerns are moderate rises in small streams and urban flooding with the potential for ponding on roads. If you encounter flooded roads, remember Turn Around Don't Drown. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Wk9Bde04cD — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 11, 2019 In addition to the precipitation impacts, a Wind Advisory will be in effect on Wednesday from 4 AM until 4 PM across the upper San Joaquin Valley and lower Sacramento Valley. Wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph are possible which may lead to power outages and tree damage. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RsVqqUdZ1v — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 11, 2019 Travel plans to the mountains this week? Here are the latest thoughts on the forecast for the next few days. Snow levels are expected to rise considerably during the winter storm on Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/N18uNIrIuL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 11, 2019 A major winter storm will affect the Sierra Nevada and western Nevada Wednesday-Thursday. How long the storm lasts, snow levels and the resulting impacts are questions that remain to be answered. Stay tuned to our latest forecast at https://t.co/ppyB2NAsT8 pic.twitter.com/2MjqvWfmi2 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 11, 2019