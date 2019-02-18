Amador deputy digs through snow to rescue older woman stranded alone in freezing house

An Amador County Sheriff’s deputy dug through knee-high snow to rescue an isolated woman from her freezing home in Pioneer, California, on Saturday.
Deputy Casey Wilson went to check on Joan Almstrom, the stranded resident, after receiving a call from a neighbor who was unable to make contact with her, according to a post shared by the sheriff’s office. Wilson found Almstrom inside her home, with no heating or electricity, according to the sheriff’s office.
Wilson safely got the woman to his patrol car and gave her a ride to nearby Jackson Rancheria Casino Hotel. The hotel gave Almstrom a discounted rate, and Wilson picked up the tab, the sheriff’s office reported.
Images of the deputy and Almstrom posted to the sheriff’s Facebook page garnered over 6,200 reactions, 1,350 shares and 500 comments as of Monday morning.
