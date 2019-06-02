Weather
First heat wave of summer to hit Sacramento this week
Heat wave safety tips
In meteorological calendars, June 1 marks the start of summer. In Sacramento, it’s something else: heat waves.
It’s time to dust off your pool floaties and pick up extra sunscreen – the region’s first significant heat event of the season will start on Monday, with temperatures projected to hit 95 degrees by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all see temperatures above 87 degrees in Sacramento. Temperatures could reach up to 100 degrees in northern areas of the Sacramento Valley, National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Mueller said.
“It’s not a big heat wave but it’s definitely hot,” Mueller said.
The region isn’t usually this hot this time of year; the NWS said that normal temperatures for the first week of June are typically around 85 degrees.
On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will cool down to the low 80s and high 70s, Mueller said. Both days will be at least 2.5 degrees cooler than average for this time of year in Sacramento.
“We’ll be going from above normal temperatures to below normal temperatures,” Mueller said “That’s a pretty big change in temperature. You’ll notice the difference.”
Though the weekend brought showers and lightning to some areas of the Sacramento Valley and the Sierra, the coming week’s forecast looks rain-free, Mueller said.
Comments