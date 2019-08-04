A cool breeze, finally: Relief from the heat is on its way to the Sacramento area

The Bee staff investigates if an egg can cook in a car The Bee staff investigates over several days if an egg can be cooked in the summers heat of a car at the Sacramento Bee parking lot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee staff investigates over several days if an egg can be cooked in the summers heat of a car at the Sacramento Bee parking lot.

The Sacramento area will get a break from triple-digit heat this week – especially Wednesday through Friday, when high temperatures are expected to drop below 90 degrees, according to the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service.

NWS Sacramento reported on Twitter that “[a] cooling trend is on the way!,” showing temperature predictions dropping under average in four Northern California locales: Sacramento, Modesto, Redding and the Blue Canyon community of Placer County.

The week will begin with high temperatures in the relatively toasty mid-90s Monday and Tuesday in Sacramento, with southern winds around 10 mph. A cooler breeze is expected to rise Tuesday evening and through the rest of the work week, bringing Sacramento’s high temperature down to 89 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

A cooling trend is on the way! #cawx pic.twitter.com/K1PJ3oixYb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 4, 2019

“Our current weather is being influenced by high pressures in the desert Southwest,” said NWS meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski. “Low pressures moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring cooler air... keeping temperatures below the normal threshold.”

But Rogacheski said we shouldn’t get too comfortable, as the pressure is set to increase on Saturday with temperatures rising closer to – and possibly above – the seasonal norm.