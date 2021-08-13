Sacramento to see triple-digit heat this weekend; thunderstorms possible in some areas

Sacramento residents can expect another hot weekend, as temperatures are forecast to rise into the triple digits, peaking at 105 degrees Sunday.

A minor heatwave will pass through much of Central California, driving valley temperatures up and creating “high heat risk,” according to the National Weather Service. Sacramento should see clear sunny days through most of the weekend, although trace amounts of smoke from the Dixie Fire burning to the north may obscure the sky for parts of Friday afternoon.

“Areas of high heat risk are expected,” NWS Sacramento wrote in a social media post regarding weekend weather. “If you plan to spend time outside, make sure you find a way to beat the heat!”

Some mountainous areas may also experience thunderstorms through the weekend, especially in the eastern part of the state. Thunderstorm risk is highest Friday, but the NWS predicted that the Sierra Nevadas could still see “sporadic” thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

Thunderstorms have the potential to exacerbate large wildfires burning up north. At the Dixie Fire, meteorologists warned Friday that thunderstorms could create instability that would whip up the blaze.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Be prepared as you go out today that instability is really high and the activity level is going to be higher than you’ve seen,” fire behavior analyst Brian Newman told crews Friday morning.

In Sacramento, temperatures are expected to sink back into the double-digits beginning Monday, and cooler temperatures should last at least through the beginning of next week.

Smoke near the surface will continue to impact locations nearest to area wildfires & some Valley locations today. Smoke in the atmosphere may continue to linger around most of interior #NorCal.

To view updated smoke forecasts at anytime, visit https://t.co/TIKo8Xxwg9 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tHfOcVU6jV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 13, 2021

Another day of hot temperatures is expected across interior #NorCal. Highs increase slightly this weekend and areas of high heat risk are expected. If you plan to spend time outside, make sure you find a way to beat the heat! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6u6ZyjUHew — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 13, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER