Sacramento to see triple-digit heat this weekend; thunderstorms possible in some areas
Sacramento residents can expect another hot weekend, as temperatures are forecast to rise into the triple digits, peaking at 105 degrees Sunday.
A minor heatwave will pass through much of Central California, driving valley temperatures up and creating “high heat risk,” according to the National Weather Service. Sacramento should see clear sunny days through most of the weekend, although trace amounts of smoke from the Dixie Fire burning to the north may obscure the sky for parts of Friday afternoon.
“Areas of high heat risk are expected,” NWS Sacramento wrote in a social media post regarding weekend weather. “If you plan to spend time outside, make sure you find a way to beat the heat!”
Some mountainous areas may also experience thunderstorms through the weekend, especially in the eastern part of the state. Thunderstorm risk is highest Friday, but the NWS predicted that the Sierra Nevadas could still see “sporadic” thunderstorms throughout the weekend.
Thunderstorms have the potential to exacerbate large wildfires burning up north. At the Dixie Fire, meteorologists warned Friday that thunderstorms could create instability that would whip up the blaze.
“Be prepared as you go out today that instability is really high and the activity level is going to be higher than you’ve seen,” fire behavior analyst Brian Newman told crews Friday morning.
In Sacramento, temperatures are expected to sink back into the double-digits beginning Monday, and cooler temperatures should last at least through the beginning of next week.
