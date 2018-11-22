GOP cannot win without cheating

A supporter of Georgia Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams displays her political buttons during a press conference at the Abrams Headquarters in Atlanta, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abrams ended her challenge to Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race on Friday, but pledged to fight the former secretary of state’s “gross mismanagement” of the elections with a federal lawsuit. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Alyssa Pointer