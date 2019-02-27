California arrest rates highlight a disturbing trend for women

Cyntoia Brown sits between her council Charles Bone, left and Houston Gordon, right, as they listen to the parole boards split decision in her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 23, 2018. A six-member Tennessee Board of Parole is divided on whether to release Brown, who is serving a life sentence, for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Lacy Atkins AP