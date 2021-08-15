Hear what Newsom, three recall candidates told our editorial board

California voters head to the polls September 14, 2021 to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office.

Newsom, a Democrat, won the gubernatorial race by a 24-point margin in 2018.

Voters have two ballot decisions to make in the recall election. The first requires a yes or no answer: “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” A yes vote is against Newsom — and for kicking him out of office. A no vote is for Newsom — and to keep him as governor of California.

The second part lets voters pick one replacement candidate from a list: “Candidates to succeed GAVIN NEWSOM as Governor if he is recalled:”. The list doesn’t include Newsom.

Voters are not required to fill out both parts. That means, for example, you can vote against removing Newsom on the first question, but not choose a replacement from the list — which is what Newsom and Democratic party leaders are telling their supporters to do.

California editorial boards met with Newsom and the leading recall challengers, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and talk radio host Larry Elder.

The full-length interviews for each candidate can be found in the following videos.

