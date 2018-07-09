Migrant children are released from detention by immigration authorities at a bus station in McAllen, Texas, July 3, 2018, as the government struggles to reunite thousands of families separated at the border under a Trump policy.
California Forum

Poem: Keep Away

By Karen Ganon

Special to The Sacramento Bee

July 09, 2018 08:00 AM

Were they snatched As casually as Say … a hat (Unmarked with a name) Maybe for a game of Keep away By the schoolyard bullies?

Who may well return it

When they tire of the fun

Or as likely hurl it

Way beyond the chainlink fenceline

In a most showy display of power.

The end like as not

In a tangle of tree limbs and briars

Decaying leaves and animal droppings

Where if by chance found,

No chance unscathed.

Karen Ganon is a public school teacher in California. Reach her at kganon55@yahoo.com.

