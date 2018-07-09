Poem: Keep Away

Were they snatched
Were they snatched As casually as Say … a hat (Unmarked with a name) Maybe for a game of Keep away By the schoolyard bullies?
Karen Ganon is a public school teacher in California. Reach her at kganon55@yahoo.com.
