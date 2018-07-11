Caging children? Hurting Dreamers? How our debased immigration politics must change

Elsa Johana Ortiz protests in front of the hotel where the ministers of foreign affairs of Central America and Mexico met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on immigration issues, in Guatemala City, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Ortiz’s son, Antony David Tobar Ortiz, was separated from her in Houston, Texas and deported. (AP Photo/ Oliver de Ros) Oliver de Ros AP