California’s ‘sanctuary’ laws don’t just hurt Californians. They also hurt immigrants

Alejandro Alvarez-Villegas sits next to his interpreter during his arraignment in Superior Court in Bellflower, Calif. on Monday, July 16, 2018. Alvarez’s arraignment was continued to a later date and he is charged with multiple felonies including attempted murder for allegedly attacking his wife with a chainsaw. Immigration officials have said that Alvarez has been deported 11 times since 2005. (Scott Varley/Orange County Register via AP, Pool) Scott Varley AP