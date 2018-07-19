How California can head off the next recession and step back from partisan extremes

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, and Republican centrist Ohio Gov. John Kasich, appear at the first New Way California Summit, a political committee eager to reshape the state GOP, at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Two of the nation’s prominent Republicans on Wednesday envisioned a future for the GOP far removed from President Donald Trump’s Twitter blasts, where inclusiveness, a kinder tone and a willingness to work with Democrats on immigration and climate change shape the agenda. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Damian Dovarganes AP