Justice Kennedy will be best remembered for the times he disappointed conservatives

What will be the legacy of Anthony Kennedy’s time on the Supreme Court? As best as I can tell, he is the only justice ever to come from Sacramento. Most of all, I think he will be regarded as a swing justice who more often than not was with the conservatives, but sometimes was crucial in allowing the court to rule in a liberal direction.
Overall, when the court was ideologically divided in 5-4 decisions, Kennedy was with the conservatives about 70 percent of the time. This past term was dramatically different as Kennedy was with the conservatives 100 percent of the time.
The irony of Kennedy’s legacy is that the areas where he joined with the liberals are the least likely to survive once his successor is on the court. The addition of another staunch conservative in the mold of Neil Gorsuch will mean five votes to overrule Roe v. Wade, five votes to eliminate all forms of affirmative action, five votes to eliminate the restrictions on the use of the death penalty.
What were some of the most important of these conservative 5-4 rulings? In Bush v. Gore (2000), the court effectively decided the 2000 presidential election in favor of George W. Bush by ordering an end to the counting of the uncounted votes in Florida. In Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010), Justice Kennedy wrote the opinion for the court holding that corporations can spend unlimited amounts from their corporate treasuries to help elect or defeat candidates.
In District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), Justice Kennedy was part of the majority that for the first time in history found a law to violate the Second Amendment. Previously, the court always had said that the Second Amendment was a right to have guns for militia service. In Heller, the court said that it protects a right of people to have guns in their homes for security.
But Kennedy may be most remembered for the areas where he disappointed conservatives. Most notably, Kennedy’s greatest legacy may be in the area of expanding rights for gays and lesbians.
Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in every Supreme Court decision in history expanding rights for gays and lesbians. For example, in Lawrence v. Texas (2003), Kennedy wrote for the court in holding that states cannot criminally prohibit private consensual adult homosexual activity. In United States v. Windsor (2013), Kennedy authored the opinion declaring unconstitutional a key provision of the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which said that for purposes of federal law marriage had to be between a man and a woman. In Obergefell v. Hodges, the court, in an opinion by Kennedy, declared unconstitutional state laws prohibiting same sex marriage.
When Kennedy came on the court it was widely expected that he would vote to overrule Roe v. Wade. In fact, in the first abortion case after he went on the court, Webster v. Reproductive Health Services (1989), Kennedy joined with the two dissenters in Roe, William Rehnquist and Byron White, in an opinion that sought to overrule Roe.
But three years later, in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), the court, 5-4, reaffirmed Roe and held that states cannot prohibit abortion. Justice Kennedy was the crucial fifth vote for that result. Although he often voted with the conservatives to uphold abortion restrictions, two years ago, he was part of the majority to strike down provisions of a Texas law restricting access to abortion.
Similarly, in his initial opinions as a justice, Kennedy expressed strong hostility to affirmative action programs. But two years ago, in Fisher v. University of Texas (2016), the court upheld the University of Texas’ affirmative action program. Kennedy wrote for the court and expressed the need for deference to colleges and universities in pursuing a diverse student body.
Another area where Kennedy joined with the liberals was in limiting application of the death penalty. In Roper v. Simmons (2005), Kennedy wrote for the majority, in a 5-4 decision, concluding that the death penalty could not be imposed for crimes committed by juveniles. In Kennedy v. Louisiana (2008), Kennedy wrote, again in a 5-4 ruling, holding that the death penalty cannot be imposed for the crime of child rape.
Anthony Kennedy was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in 1975 and joined the Supreme Court in 1988. That is 43 years as judge and more than 30 on the Supreme Court. May he have a long and healthy and fulfilling retirement, hopefully with many visits to his hometown of Sacramento.
Erwin Chemerinsky is dean and professor of law at the UC Berkeley School of Law; echemerinsky@law.berkeley.edu.
