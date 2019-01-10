The heavies turn out for Eleni Kounalakis, the new ‘lite guv’

Eleni Kounalakis celebrates after being sworn in as Lieutenant Governor with her sons (from left) Eon, Neo, husband Markos and Gov. Gavin Newsom at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria on Jan. 7, 2019 in Sacramento. Renee C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com