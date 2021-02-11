Dear Gov. Newsom: California’s next attorney general must hold police accountable.

In the upcoming days, Gov. Gavin Newsom has the opportunity to appoint a new attorney general who is aligned with, and reflects, the values of Californians. It is well past time for the state’s top attorney to represent all Californians, especially those that have been most harmed and least helped.

For over a decade, voters have overwhelmingly supported state and local reform measures. The California State Legislature has passed dozens of progressive-leaning bills and California courts have ruled in favor of justice. We will not be satisfied with anything less from our next attorney general.

Sean Monterrosa, our only brother, was shot and killed by the Vallejo Police Department while on his knees with his hands up in the air. He was on his way home from a George Floyd protest on June 2, 2020. Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s response was abysmal. He refused to investigate our brother’s death.

It took large scale organizing and mobilization efforts from community-based and national organizations like Justice League CA, a state-based taskforce of The Gathering for Justice and Grassroots Law Project, to pressure him. It also took national media attention and a call from Nancy Pelosi for an FBI investigation for Becerra to respond.

Instead of investigating Sean’s murder, sadly, Becerra only chose to investigate the destruction of evidence related to our brother’s case. But Becerra is not the only California leader to break his promises and commitment to serve all Californians, including our family.

Opinion

Newsom has not stayed true to his word. In an interview, when asked if he would sit down with the family, his response was “yes.” Unfortunately, as of today, eight months after our brother’s killing, Newsom’s team has made no effort to connect with our family. The governor, his staff and Becerra have done nothing to move Sean’s case forward.

We know Officer Jarrett Tonn fired five shots from the back of an unmarked pickup truck. We know the head of his department destroyed the windshield evidence. After killing our brother, Tonn said, “this is not what I ... needed tonight.”

His captain replied, “You’re going to be alright. We’ve been through this before.”

And it’s true, they have. Since 1997, the Vallejo Police Department has killed 37 men. Over the past 10 years, the department has killed people at a higher rate than any of America’s largest police forces except St. Louis. We know Vallejo PD has had a tradition of bending their badges to show how many people they’ve killed, yet these officers continue to be promoted. Fourteen of their officers are so infamous for murdering multiple men they are named the “Fatal 14.”

That’s the culture of this police force. This appointment is Newsom’s opportunity to hold these police officers accountable and protect Californians across the state. The attorney general sets the tone and standard, and it’s time to appoint progressive candidates like Rob Bonta so that impacted families and victims of police brutality are granted justice long overdue.

Justice delayed is justice denied. We demand that the next attorney general sit down with our family, appoint a special prosecutor to investigate all officers involved in Sean’s case and investigate the obstruction of evidence by Vallejo police.

Gov. Newsom: It’s time for us to receive justice for Sean, and it’s time for all victims of police brutality to receive justice in California. Will you deliver?