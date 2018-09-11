In the war over transparency, who’s really in charge? Sacramento County supervisors or the sheriff?

When Sacramento County supervisors meet Tuesday to discuss the future of their embattled contract employee, Inspector General Rick Braziel, the temptation will be to take the easy way out and agree to whatever Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones wants.
But that would set a horrible precedent.
The people of Sacramento County deserve more than to acquiesce to a bully who seems to want as little independent oversight of his department and its deputies as possible. Supervisor Patrick Kennedy was right when he called the sheriff’s recent behavior a “temper tantrum” — and it is one that shouldn’t be rewarded.
Last month, Jones effectively ended what little outside scrutiny there was of his department.
Confronted with a report from Braziel that criticized sheriff’s deputies for chasing and fatally shooting Mikel McIntyre along Highway 50 in 2017, putting innocent bystanders at risk, the sheriff revoked the inspector general’s access to the department’s personnel records and facilities.
Never mind that Braziel was just doing his job. Jones blasted the report as “misguided, destructive and dangerous,” even though what it actually did was raise legitimate questions about whether deputies need more de-escalation training.
Now the sheriff wants Braziel gone, insisting that the former chief of the Sacramento Police Department has conflicts of interest and ulterior political motives that sound like paranoid conspiracy theories.
“I just no longer trust that he’s coming from the right place,” he told The Bee’s Anita Chabria and Marcos Breton. “So, effectively, he’s out.”
The first real test of whether supervisors will show some backbone and challenge that assertion will happen Tuesday afternoon, when they weigh whether to curtail some of the duties of the inspector general. Any changes should be made in the best interest of the public, not to appease Jones.
Beyond that, supervisors must find a way to ensure there is proper oversight of the department going forward — not by someone Jones believes he can control, but by someone like Braziel, a law enforcement expert who is unafraid to share his recommendations.
This is particularly important because Jones has been dismissive of changing any policies or requiring deputies to undergo more training as a result of the McIntyre shooting.
Supervisor Phil Serna, meanwhile, has suggested holding public workshops to come up with another way to force the sheriff to accept independent oversight. That could involve drafting a new ordinance or finding a catch under existing law that gives the Board of Supervisors some leverage.
“It’s a fool’s errand, to be very blunt, for us to immediately go out and look for another individual that will … appeal to the sheriff,” Serna says.
Braziel’s contract is up for renewal in November. Three of the five supervisors last week indicated they’re inclined to keep him. They should.
The people of Sacramento County deserve a sheriff’s department that is transparent and accountable. The sheriff shouldn’t get the last word on that.
