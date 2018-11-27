Mars landing another giant leap for California

Julie Wertz-Chen, Entry, Descent and Landing systems engineer, NASA JPL, left, Aline Zimmer, Systems Engineer, NASA JPL, center, and Christine Szalai, Technical Group Supervisor, Mission Commentator, NASA JPL, all react after receiving confirmation that the Mars InSight lander successfully touched down on the surface of Mars, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 inside the Mission Support Area at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is a Mars lander designed to study the “inner space” of Mars: its crust, mantle, and core. Bill Ingalls AP