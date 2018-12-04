Change of heart or political play: Sheriff Jones releases video but public needs to see policy

Sheriff Scott Jones on Monday said his department will publicly release videos of in-custody deaths and officer-involved shootings.
We applaud the move toward transparency, and the department’s release of video showing the events preceding the Nov. 1 death of Marshall Miles, an unarmed 36-year-old black man who fell into a coma after an in-custody struggle with deputies.
But we must note questions remain, not the least of which stem from Jones’ public statements ahead of a high-profile Board of Supervisors meeting at 2 p.m. today during which oversight of his office is expected to be discussed.
The sudden shift in video policy — a reversal from past practice — seems to be a direct result of community pressure as well as The Sacramento Bee’s reporting on the department’s botched handling of Miles.
Details of the policy haven’t been finalized and it isn’t written anywhere. Jones, who holds a law degree, would know that without a written policy he can appear transparent today without a binding commitment to release videos 100 percent of the time. The political play for him is simple: divert attention from his credibility and accountability problems with the county supervisors and the voters.
For months, Jones has been on something of a tirade against The Sacramento Bee and some fellow elected officials who have questioned his handling of the ouster of Inspector General Rick Braziel.
Braziel, to recap, was hired to present findings about the sheriff department’s handling of the Mikel McIntyre shooting, who was killed when deputies fired 28 rounds at him after he hit two officers and a dog with a rocks.
On Facebook, Jones has been calling for his supporters to attend Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, telling them there will be “PLENTY of deputies to keep everyone safe.”
From whom? The Black Lives Matter activists who Jones routinely targets with racial dogwhistles? Citizens with a strong interest in not getting accidentally shot at? Bee columnist Marcos Breton’s dangerous keyboard?
We haven’t forgotten Jones’ September quip that “We haven’t shot anybody on the freeway since,” when discussing what his department was doing to prevent future incidents like the McIntyre shooting.
Jones’ latest Facebook posts, which allege a conspiracy to take over control of the Sheriff’s Department, are untethered to the facts.
Jones asserts The Bee questions his right to serve. We do not. We question his right to deny political and procedural oversight, a standard all other elected officials must meet. In the Braziel case, Jones was trying to derail an investigation into his department. We subject all elected officials and institutions to equal scrutiny. We also believe all Sacramento County citizens deserve equal protection and treatment from their sheriff.
If Jones is serious about rebuilding transparency and trust, he will follow yesterday’s announcement with the following steps:
▪ Immediately release all video and audio footage of the Mikel McIntyre shooting.
▪ Release written details of the new video release policy, including clear language delineating precisely what constitutes a critical incident, a reasonable timeline for the release of the video, without hand-selecting or editing those clips.
▪ Request that the county supervisors fully fund body cameras for all patrol deputies and commit to officers being required to turn them on (or face consequences for not doing so) in 2019.
The Sacramento Bee has filed multiple Public Records Act requests for basic details on a number of incidents with the sheriff. It has become a tiresome routine for the sheriff’s department to deny the majority of them. Why?
While Jones is under particular scrutiny recently, he has only himself to blame for his actions and for flip comments unbecoming someone in his position.
As an elected official, Jones should fully commit to the basic tenets of accountability and transparency.
