Sacramento goes by so many wonderful names. Here are some new ones to consider

Just what is Sacramento’s nickname, anyway?

Officially, it’s been “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital” since 2017, and the people who run things here put it up on the iconic water tower off Interstate 5.

An article by Michael McGough and Noel Harris (we are currently unaware of their nicknames, but we’ll inquire) in The Sacramento Bee noted that Sacramento has 10 nicknames, according to a Wikipedia page devoted to this subject. What are they?

Almond Capital of the World

America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital

Big Tomato

Sac

Sacto

Camellia City

City of Trees

River City

Sacratomato

Sactown

Hmm. OK. We have to admit that several of these didn’t ring any bells. “Big Tomato” apparently was coined by a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer who’s a Sacramento (Sac? Sacto?) native. Never heard it.

We like it, but...what? No “Cowtown?” We say that all the time, too, although we haven’t seen any cows downtown lately.

We’ve also heard “Sack of Tomatoes” as well, but it doesn’t seem to have made the cut. “Camellia City?” Lovely. No one we know has used that in conversation, so it’s a little obscure.

The flap over changing the water tower (where they did a rather poor job on the paint-over-the-slogan job) was met with Official Disdain by many Sacramento (sticking with the given name for editorial purposes) residents, as “City of Trees” actually has factual resonance.

Our late owner, C.K. McClatchy, was a major proponent of that slogan. Furthermore, it happens to have the additional advantage of being true. Downtown Sacramento’s tree canopy is a joy. It keeps the central city cool when the temperatures punch into Dubai-like numbers.

Many of the trees are nearing the end of their natural life, and We Also Officially Urge (our last uppercase urging) you to consider planting more trees and supporting local efforts to replace them.

Our late, brilliant former editorial cartoonist, Rex Babin, once drew a cartoon about the myriad little levies and taxes City Hall enjoys. He sketched the water tower being the slogan, “City of Fees.” Nice.

Snarkiness isn’t where we normally like to tread, but other possible nicknames do come to mind.

