Racism, sexism and ‘disregard’ for COVID-19? Sacramento supervisors must fire Nav Gill

Sacramento County’s public health officer believes the county’s chief executive, Navdeep Gill, poses a threat to public health.

A letter signed by eight women who have worked with Gill, including Dr. Olivia Kasirye, alleges that Gill has interfered to “water down” public health recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter also accuses Gill of creating a “toxic work environment” rife with racist remarks, sexism and intimidation – all in addition to what the women term a “blatant disregard for public health.”

Gill was already mired in scandal over his reckless decision to hold an indoor meeting where some participants refused to wear masks in violation of the county’s own rules. These new claims suggest that the controversy surrounding Gill will only intensify.

“Just days after Sacramento County CEO Nav Gill presided over an indoor meeting where he and some of his senior staff did not wear face masks, and where one attendee later tested positive for the coronavirus, county supervisors Phil Serna and Patrick Kennedy have called for his resignation,” wrote Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Bretón, who also called on Gill to resign.

During the summer, Gill also received intense public criticism for his decision to give most of Sacramento County’s federal coronavirus emergency funds to the sheriff’s department, a move that critics said resulted a lack of resources to help struggling communities combat the disease.

The letter released this week alleges that Gill has actively worked to muzzle public health officials and undermine their work to address COVID-19.

“Executive Gill attempted to stop Dr. Kasirye from issuing her public health orders by slowing down the process and commanding her not to seek advice from the County Counsel,” the letter says. “When it was apparent that a health order had to be issued, Gill published a watered down version that was not approved by Dr. Kasirye though he published it as though it were from her office.”

Gill’s decision to scoff at the county’s own public health rules, along with the allegations that he interfered to stall and weaken Kasirye’s health orders, are troubling enough. But the letter contains explosive accusations that, if true, make it clear that Gill is unfit to serve in the county’s most powerful position.

The women who signed the letter say Gill has “Made disparaging remarks towards people of color, using racial slurs during department head meetings.” It also accuses him of verbal harassment targeting women, in addition to retaliation, bullying and intimidation.

These disturbing allegations would pose a threat to Gill’s legitimacy even if we weren’t in the middle of a deadly pandemic. But coming in the middle of a public health emergency, with COVID-19 cases rising in Sacramento County, Gill’s multiplying scandals call for immediate action by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.

If Gill had good judgment or common sense, he would have resigned already. But he’s made it clear that he won’t go voluntarily.

Now, it’s up to county supervisors to fire Gill and replace him with someone who can behave in a professional manner and take public health recommendations seriously. They should act quickly, before Gill’s mismanagement results in a higher COVID-19 death toll — not to mention the massive legal problems that are likely brewing as a result of his alleged workplace misbehavior.

Supervisors Serna and Kennedy have already expressed their support for firing Gill, but it takes four votes to terminate him. Now, it’s up to supervisors Sue Frost, Don Nottoli and Sue Peters to do the right thing by voting to remove Gill.

If you think Sacramento County deserves better leadership, please write them a message or give them a call to let them know that, for the good of Sacramento, Nav Gill has got to go:

▪ Supervisor Sue Frost: SupervisorFrost@saccounty.net, 916-874-5491

▪ Supervisor Don Nottoli: nottolid@saccounty.net, 916-874-5465

▪ Supervisor Susan Peters: susanpeters@saccounty.net, 916-874-5471