How much of an ideologue is Tom McClintock? He won’t seek federal funds to aid firefighters

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. McClintock’s ideological views about earmarks prevented him from requesting a single dollar for his district in the 2021-22 fiscal year. AP

Stanislaus National Forest needs firefighters. It spans nearly 900,000 acres and is filled with dry vegetation and rugged terrains that constantly ignite during fire season. In 2013, the Rim Fire scorched over 257,000 acres and forced thousands to evacuate. It was one of the largest wildfires in state history at the time.

Astonishingly, U.S. Forest Service fire stations in this region don’t have enough engine crews. They offer abysmal wages and struggle to fill dozens of job vacancies. Media outlets have started to raise the alarm over the last few weeks.

A capable congressional representative could make a difference by attracting resources so the pay and benefits are more competitive. Unfortunately, voters keep reelecting Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, who recently told the Union Democrat that “wildfire firefighting is hot, miserable work, but it is not skilled labor.”

Opinion

OK, put aside the fact that the congressman, who has served the fire-prone Sierras from Placer County to the Fresno area since 2009, thinks the training and ability required to fight wildland blazes isn’t technical enough to justify higher pay. What was his response to the Forest Service’s challenges with hiring and retention? Blame COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

“This is a problem that is across all sectors of the economy: enhanced unemployment benefits are causing a severe labor shortage in entry-level positions,” McClintock said to the Sonora-based newspaper.

McClintock never misses an opportunity to speak on keystone conservative topics such as immigration, spending, race relations or the radical left. But when it comes to issues at home in California’s 4th congressional district, the former state legislator is utterly useless.

Even worse, his ideological views prevent him from bringing back federal funding to the suburban foothill cities and High Sierra towns he was sworn to represent.

McClintock did not request a single congressional dollar to help fund community projects in the 2022 fiscal year, which began this month. While other members of the California Republican delegation collectively sought tens of millions of dollars for their districts, McClintock didn’t bother.

A spokesperson for McClintock said “his policy is to support local projects through the normal grant process,” rather than through appropriations. During a speech on the House floor last month, McClintock opined about the “corrupting nature of earmarks,” but his office didn’t immediately respond to a follow-up question about his views on the corrupting power of campaign contributions.

It’s unlikely that House members will get every community project dollar they ask for, but McClintock didn’t even try because of a tired conservative belief — just months after voters reelected him for the sixth time.

For comparison, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, requested millions for infrastructure projects to expand broadband access, improve radio signals in remote areas, bolster sewer systems and help law enforcement. Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, sought funding for bridge and freeway maintenance, community parks, and homeless services. Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Big Bear Lake, asked for money to widen highways, improve street conditions and replace a wastewater treatment facility.

Make no mistake, these three congressmen are far from saints. Each voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But they are at least willing to seek federal funds for their communities. In fact, most of the 11 GOP representatives for California submitted requests.

The best McClintock can do is “support” grant requests. It’s unclear how many of the 18 he supported in the last Congress were actually funded.

McClintock’s failure to do the bare minimum for his district is appalling, and his denial of the human role in climate change is dangerous. His Northern and Central California constituents face excessive heat, wildfires, and severe drought — just like the rest of the state — and federal support could help alleviate some of the local impacts. Most places in the U.S. would also benefit from infrastructure improvements. Given how many small towns and communities are located in his district, outside funding goes a long way.

McClintock doesn’t seem to care about the core responsibilities of a federal representative — or recognize that it’s a privilege to be a public servant at the highest level of government. He’s introduced two bills this year, including one that would give law enforcement officers a lifetime pass to national parks. He’s spent most of this term decrying the border crisis and complaining about critical race theory.

The 4th district once spanned from Sacramento’s eastern suburbs to the Oregon border until it was gerrymandered after the 2010 census. Since then, McClintock appears more focused on further dividing the country than actually fighting for Californians in Washington D.C.

Voters have started to take notice. His victory over Democratic challenger Brynne Kennedy last year was the closest result since he narrowly won the seat in 2008, when McClintock defeated Democrat Charlie Brown by fewer than 2,000 votes. Kennedy outraised McClintock by almost $1 million, however, she recently said she will not run again in 2022.

Apparently McClintock didn’t learn from this wake-up call. His website is a barren wasteland where information on critical issues go months — sometimes years — without an update. How much longer will representing an ideology be enough for constituents who would benefit more from someone who actually cares about representing a district?

If McClintock is not going to take his job seriously and make some semblance of an effort to represent Californians, we sincerely hope someone steps up next year — regardless of party affiliation — who will.