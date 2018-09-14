Letters: Changes are needed to fight rent control in Sacramento

Rent control
“The fight over rent control is about more than housing in Sacramento. Lives are at stake” (Erika D. Smith, Sept. 5): I believe that a way to implement rent control and help this problem that Sacramento is having is by basing the cost of rent off of a 5 percent of purchase price, plus the cost of utilities and other monthly expenses of the house. In addition, there should be a cap on the sales price of the house. The city needs to control the utility prices, insurance and the tax of the house on the landlords. If the cost of expenses stays low for the landlord, then the rent will as well. Landlords have expenses as well, like maintenance on the house, taxes and many other things in order to keep the house maintained. All the fingers cannot be pointed at the “greedy landlords” rather the city, county and everyone else.
Ajeshni Kumar,
Sacramento
Them, not ‘we’
“We are in an age of magical thinking and conspiracy theories” (sacbee.com, Sept. 4): Sasha Abramsky mischaracterizes President Trump’s policies and popularity. Abramsky’s use of “we” fails to explain both trends. He writes: “If we say often enough, for example, that climate change isn’t real, then the glaciers will cease to melt, global temperatures will stop rising, forest fires will die down and sea levels will retreat.” The usage of “we” is unhelpful. How does writing “we” explain Exxon-Mobil’s pursuit of marketshare and profits with its bipartisan political backers? “They” not “we” are fatal threats to the planet and its people. Elites and the rest of us are not “we.” That language ignores class divisions among and between the 1 percent and 99 percent at home and abroad. By contrast, unpacking the corporate economy driving ecocide clarifies the underlying policies and politics.
Seth Sandronsky
Sacramento
Sex abuse scandal
“You’re still surprised by pedophile priests? Here’s how to stop them” (Marcos Breton, Sept. 9): Thank you, Marcos. Thank you for reminding me who the real culprits are in the sex abuse scandal afflicting the Catholic Church. Now I remember how I was taught in grammar school to always feel guilty. Oh, and thanks for the free pass to Bishop Soto. After all, as the leader of this diocese, why should we hold him or any of the other bishops responsible for their cover up or lack of leadership in preventing and resolving this crisis? I appreciate Bishop Soto's apology for his past mistake and the shame he expressed in a letter dated Aug. 20. However, more –and I mean much more – is needed to resolve this crisis and to assure us that it never happens again. Bishop Soto needs to listen and then act. The future of the church depends on it.
Patrick Day,
Fair Oaks
End celibacy
I rarely have a significant issue with Breton's columns. But in his column about the disclosure of Catholic priests’ past and ongoing sexual abuse of minors, the paragraph that began, “Removing celibacy is not the answer to this problem,” is naive and wrong. Compare the frequency of such abuses in the Anglican and Episcopal dioceses, which allow their leaders to marry, and you will find such perverse and damaging acts occurring very rarely. The Catholic Church has quit selling "indulgences." It's time to give up the requirement of "priestly celibacy" as well and promote the ordination of women to the role. It's time to leave the Middle Ages.
David Newell,
Orangevale
Scott Jones
“Sacramento sheriff says controversial shooting by deputies ‘legal, legally justified and within policy’” (sacbee.com, Sept. 11): It appears that any oversight or constructive criticism of Sheriff Jones or his department will be met with denial, obstinance and a refusal to engage. Sheriff Jones is mistaken about the constituents in Sacramento County. Many of us are very concerned about the abject lack of transparency and oversight of his department. How is he is so confident the fatal shooting of McIntyre is going to be justified? The man was shot multiple times while fleeing. How does getting hit in the head with a rock constitute a life-threatening incident? It is hard to trust Sheriff Jones when he refuses to allow oversight and his response is to bully those who don’t agree with him. If we can’t trust him, then by association, it is very hard for the community to trust the department he oversees. That is a recipe for further tragedy.
Cynthia Gargovich, Sacramento
Time for a recall?
Sheriff Jones May believe that County oversight is “silly” or that his agency is beyond the law, but his dangerous arrogance should not stand. County Supervisors need to hold the line against his truly outrageous threat to prevent the inspector general from doing the people ‘s work. If the county Board of Supervisors backs down or if Jones continues to flaunt the law, a recall election will be next on the agenda.
John Adkisson, Sacramento
He’s a bully
Why isn’t Sheriff Scott Jones interested in improving his department? In criticizing Inspector General Braziel, who is offering his expertise to help with possible improvements, Jones is reacting angrily, as if there’s something he wants to hide. But what Jones wants to hide is unfortunately obvious: Jones is a bully whose personality unfortunately overrides his better judgement. Characteristically, even the mere suggestion of improvement sends him into unreasonable defensiveness and vicious attacks on Braziel’s competence. Unfortunately, the deputies under Jones are in no position to question his authority, so it’s really up to us as voters to decide if we want a bully running the sheriff’s department. Perhaps with some honest self-reflection, Jones can rise above his personal insecurities, focus on serving the greater good of our community and simply let Braziel do his job.
Craig Rieser, Sacramento
Climate change
“California approves goal for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045” (sacbee.com, Sept. 10): Farmland, farming and farmers, a one-of-a-kind tool in the fight against climate change. To successfully address climate change, we must draw down carbon from the air. Farmland is uniquely suited to do that. When farmers use practices such as cover crops – no-till, rotational grazing, crop rotation and nutrient management – their land serves as a carbon sink. Farmland managed well can both restore and protect our planet. Unfortunately, farmland is being converted to development at an alarming rate – 3 acres every minute. American Farmland Trust is focused on reversing this trend and through our Farmers Combating Climate Change Initiative, and we ask farmers and eaters to join us.
John Piotti, president and CEO, American Farmland Trust
Comments