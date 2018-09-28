Letters: It’s time to look differently at the ‘black lives’ vs. ‘blue lives’ debate

Public and police
“Black lives or blue lives? Why can’t it be both, Sacramento?” (Erika D. Smith, Sept. 18): This column brings up a great point about how everyone should work on these issues together, rather than attack each other. If we listened to each other and tried to understand everyone's point of view, then maybe we could solve these problems. I am a young African-American girl who has been greatly frightened by the awful murders of African-Americans who were shot by police because of fear. However, I still don’t think all police officers are bad. What I took from this column is that wrongdoings happen whether or not a person is a police officer. I think we need better laws in place to help prevent these horrible situations.
Keysho Griffin Baxter,
Sacramento
Picking sides
It was refreshing to read Erika D. Smith’s column because she said exactly what I was thinking. It’s been difficult figuring out where I stand on the issue. I grew up with law enforcement family members, but I’m also sympathetic to the harassment black people receive from police officers. This article reaffirmed my belief that I don’t have to pick a side. However, I think we need to actually attribute this divide to the media itself. Any time a black person is harmed or killed by a white officer, it makes the news, regardless if these incidents were racially motivated. It creates a “bed of nails” effect, increasing the division while normalizing examples of actual corrupt or racist officers. Instances of excessive force involving other people of color are also often ignored, even if those instances were racially motivated.
Charlie Lunardi
Roseville
It’s not that easy
Smith wrote that “we should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time,” implying that people of color and law enforcement can coexist. Ideally, this is true. But Smith failed to discuss the history of police brutality, making her argument primitive and childlike. Merely saying that wrongdoing “has nothing to do with who does and does not wear a uniform” does no justice to the lives jeopardized because of police brutality. Smith was arguing for a truce between law enforcement and people of color, but it’s not that easy. People of color, especially those in poverty, have at some point experienced prejudice by law enforcement. Over time, this develops into fear that can’t simply be erased by being told that “police officers aren’t all bad.” While equality is ideal, it’s going to take a lot of mending before it can truly happen.
Lydia Jemal,
Sacramento
Yes on Prop. 6
“Hating Caltrans isn’t a good enough reason to repeal the gas tax” (Endorsements, Sept. 21): I've recently moved to Sacramento from Detroit. While there are many reasons for the state of Michigan's roads, it was frustrating getting funding to fix the crumbling roads and infrastructure. In California, Proposition 6 would make over 6,500 transportation and road safety projects come to a grinding halt. There are many examples of irresponsible government spending, but this is simply not one of them. California got it right, and Proposition 6 is nothing but a roadblock to fixing our roads. There are many tough decisions voters have to make, but voting no on this ballot measure is an easy one.
Russell Hartley,
Sacramento
Yes on Prop. 12
“Want to save a child’s life? Vote ‘yes’ on this California ballot measure” (Endorsements, Sept. 25): All life is worth more than money. That’s why I’m voting yes on Proposition 12, and why I was so disappointed that The Sacramento Bee opposes this public health measure. Proposition 12 requires all eggs produced or sold in California to be raised in cage-free conditions, something that studies show reduces the risk of food poisoning from salmonella-contaminated eggs. Each year in the United States, hundreds die from salmonella and over a million get sick. Reducing that is worth losing a few dollars in lost taxes or enforcement measures.
Parvati Ryan, Rocklin
Let’s go cage-free
I was really disappointed that The Sacramento Bee didn’t endorse Proposition 12. It would be another step toward more humane operating conditions for farm animals, and has been endorsed by animal welfare groups, veterinarians, environmental organizations, consumer advocacy groups, faith groups and elected officials. California should always stand for improvement of cage-free standards.
Erin Hauge, Sacramento
Don’t protect teens
“Young teens don’t belong in adult criminal court. It’s time to change that in California” (sacbee.com, Sept. 19): Gurwitz and Levine wrote that “teens prosecuted as adults are more likely to be repeat offenders than those treated in the juvenile justice system.” As a teen, I disagree with this statement. Teens should be treated as adults since we are at a stage of our lives in which we can decide for ourselves what is bad or good. It is the duty of parents or guardians to guide teens along the correct path. If teen offenders have reached multiple numbers of crimes, the parents should be sentenced, too, for negligence. The court should treat teens as adults because true justice has no eyes and no mercy to those who have committed crime.
Jose Louie Lim,
Sacramento
Access to CalFresh
“Legal immigrants who get government assistance won’t get green cards under Trump proposal” (sacbee.com, Sept. 22): CalFresh helped me put food on the table when I was a single mother. Now I work at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Unfortunately, the Trump administration has released a plan that would make it difficult for immigrants to receive green cards if they use the same benefits I used. I’ve already received calls from parents asking to terminate their children’s food assistance for fear that it could lead to their family’s separation – even though it wouldn’t. Call your food bank if you need help or have questions about this plan, which has not yet gone into effect.
Sandy Trujillo, Ripon
