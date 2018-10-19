Letters: The public has a right to know more about Sheriff Scott Jones

Sheriff Scott Jones
“Gustus: We pushed the sheriff to release a video, and pieces were missing. What’s in it? Your right to know.” (sacbee.com, Oct. 16): The article by Lauren Gustus about the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was journalism at its best. Her clear, concise, informative, authenticated and detailed reporting is what journalism is really all about. Thank you to her and to The Bee for your persistence in trying to get Sheriff Jones and his office to follow the law. There is no grey area here. They are stretching and, especially if they edited that film footage, breaking the law. The Bee is exposing, in detail, what corruption actually is.
Claudia Krich, Davis
Don’t give up
I encourage you and The Bee to not stop investigating the sheriff’s behavior. While the story of Mr. McIntyre's death is an important one, what's also important is the sheriff’s bullying. Continue to hold the sheriff accountable for his actions and words. We are dependant on the Fourth Estate to report the turmoil and hypocrisy of local politics, which is normally hidden by the enormity of the everyday life. Thank you for writing this article so clearly and succinctly. I wasn't aware. Now I am awake.
Joseph Passarelli,
Citrus Heights
Elk Grove mayor
“There’s only one team that can lead Elk Grove into the future – and the current mayor isn’t on it” (Endorements, Oct. 10): If you are wondering where the money for the campaigns in Elk Grove is coming from, you can check for yourself on the Elk Grove website. I'm voting for Tracie Stafford. She supports the current residents and is not part of Elk Grove's system of governing buddies who are far too friendly with development.
Patricia Johnson, Elk Grove
Proposition 6
“$700 a year? Less than $10 a month? We analyze how much California’s gas tax increase really costs you” (sacbee.com, Oct. 11): This is exactly why we need a fee on carbon. Of course, gas prices are going up; all energy costs are going up. If we had a fee on carbon, at the well, the mine, the port of entry, and then distribute a dividend evenly to every qualified household, this would overwhelmingly help low-income folks pay those higher energy costs and they’d have money left over. I’d say it’s a win-win. I haven’t yet decided how I’m voting on Proposition 6. I certainly don’t like higher gas prices. But I live in California and everything is higher. California takes care of the planet and us.
Carol Kravetz, Hollywood
Tracking taxes
California has some of the highest gas taxes and DMV fees in the nation, and yet some of the worst roads in the country. So the Democrats’ solution is to raise gas taxes and DMV fees even higher. Why not provide the public with monthly statements on the use of these new taxes? And, while you're at it, how about a statement showing just where the past 40 years of taxes went, too.
Charles Kearney,
Sacramento
Proposition 12
“Why PETA can’t support Proposition 12” (sacbee.com, Oct. 12): It’s disappointing that PETA would choose to target Nellie’s Free Range Eggs as part of its campaign to defeat Proposition 12. At Nellie’s family farms, hens are raised with respect and dignity according to Certified Humane’s Free Range standard. This standard requires ready access to an outdoor range – weather permitting – as well as numerous welfare enhancements for the cage-free barns. Our humane practices stand in sharp contrast with the vast majority of egg producers in the U.S. and we can confidently say that the farmer shown in PETA’s video has a flawless history of upholding our high animal welfare standards and is routinely audited. In fact, this video was taken on a Nellie’s farm tour, which is open to the public. We encourage consumers to learn more about our standards on our website.
Jesse Laflamme, CEO, Nellie’s Free Range Eggs
Go vegan?
Ms. Reiman seems to be saying that because cage-free facilities aren’t perfect, we should keep mother pigs, chickens and calves locked in barren cages barely larger than their bodies so that more people will go vegan. That makes no sense to me and I doubt it’ll persuade many California voters. Whether you’re a diehard meat-eater or a longtime vegan, we can all agree that it’s simply wrong for pork, veal and egg corporations to confine animals in this horrible manner, and that we can do better. That’s why such a huge coalition of family farmers, animal protection groups, veterinarians and food safety advocates have come together to endorse Proposition 12.
Parvati Ryan, Rocklin
Sac City Unified
“SCUSD has a busted budget. These three school board candidates can help” (Endorsements, Oct. 16): As an SCUSD parent for 12 years and school volunteer, I have to ask: Are buzzword endorsements the best you can do? I was surprised to see that Anna Molander, a parent of three children, PTO president, School Site Council member, lawyer and supporter of parents and teachers for many years was called a “novice.” She is anything but. It makes me wonder, is The Bee being lazy and allowing politics to be more important than children? If the SCUSD budget is as serious as The Bee claims, I’d like to read what kind of outside-the-box solutions each candidate has with details. I didn't read anything new from the endorsed candidates. Kids deserve better.
Kristina L Rogers,
Sacramento
Dialysis centers
“On Propositions 8 and 11, vote to protect patient safety” (Endorsements, Sept. 12): Dialysis companies have spent heavily to defeat Proposition 8. Why? It is an important step towards improving health care while reducing excessive charges by for-profit kidney dialysis companies. We know about kidney dialysis firsthand. Our son was on it for more than a year. Centers are understaffed, but the dialysis companies earn excessive profits. Proposition 8 will improve service for patients. Dialysis companies will not leave if this passes. California is one of their biggest markets.
Sherry Keith, Berkeley
