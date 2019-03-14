Letters: Organic should go beyond just buying

Farmworker health
“I’ve Been A Farmworker My Entire Life. Here’s Why You Should Buy Organic Food” (sacbee.com, March 10): There is no doubt that organic foods are a step in the right direction. However, be wary of characterizing organic foods as the only healthy alternative to conventional choices. The organic standard requires prerequisites to labeling. In this sense, there’s a level of empowerment consumers should have – like protecting farm workers from pesticides, etc. But the organic movement is doing a lot of harm as well. It serves as a pacifier for the guilt consumers feel – a guilt that has grown as we continue to distance ourselves from sources of our food. Therefore, many consumers buy organic and stop there, without translating their activism into any other form. Also, many can't afford a regular diet of organic food. I invite you to encourage readers to also look for ways to ensure farmworker and personal health.
Elena Stenger,
Oakland
Bankrupt America
“Let's have an end to endless, senseless war” (The Sacramento Bee, page 7A, March 11): The U.S. launches wars, covert and overt, on the basis of "national security" or for humanitarian or justice motives, but history often reveals the basic greed of the military-industrial-Congressional complex for financial control and resources. Meanwhile, as Leon Anderson points out in this article, the citizens of nations under attack die and suffer. Meanwhile, our government can't afford assistance to Americans for health care, schools, employment, housing, roads and bridges, and other basic needs. America is facing moral as well as fiscal bankruptcy. Yet, again, President Trump proposes to boost the military budget. The motto should be, "Make America Bankrupt Again."
Winnie Kaneshiro,
Sacramento
Simple solution
“When it comes to police shootings, officers often the forgotten victims” (sacbee.com, March 10): There's a simple solution to the "problem" of officers being the forgotten "victims" in police shootings. Just stop shooting people. Don't shoot crazy people, don't shoot deaf people, don't shoot homeless people, don't shoot black people – just don't. The "common sense" mantra to "obey the officer's orders" doesn't work when someone can't think straight, can't hear, or just distrusts officers intensely due to a lifetime of harassment. It's easy for me, a white male, to trust a police officer to treat me reasonably. It's not for many. Officers, don't be the unfortunate tool in a “suicide by cop.” If someone comes at you with a knife, find another way. Don't shoot. If someone points a cellphone at you, find another way. Don't shoot. Don't chase someone into a dark backyard. Turn off your implicit bias and your propensity for tribal protection during your shift, or turn in your gun.
Timothy Tutt,
Davis
Officer Lives Matter
“Promises broken? Sacramento’s handling of protesters called a ‘breach of faith’ ” (sacbee.com, March 10): Protesters, stop! Stephon Clark is dead because he was caught in the act of committing multiple crimes and failed to surrender to police. He made choices that resulted in his own death. Lots of young people make stupid choices that result in death. They overdose on drugs, they drive drunk or recklessly and die in vehicle crashes, and they put police in the position of having to protect themselves against non-compliant criminals who pose a real threat to the officer’s safety. The death of any young person, including Stephon Clark, is always tragic. Sympathy should be given to the family. But that does not give them the right to attack officers who are frequently killed in the line of duty while risking their lives to protect our community.
Patricia Nielsen,
Sacramento
