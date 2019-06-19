Letters to the Editor Letters: Why the zoo matters

Why the Zoo Should Matter to Sacramentans

“Sacramento's real problems do not include the zoo” (June 1, sacbee.com): The editorial about the unnecessary move of the Sacramento Zoo is worthy of debate, but the claim that zoos are not important is wrong and shows the ignorance of the subject. Zoos, especially the Sacramento Zoo, help save species from extinction through participation in worldwide programs and breeding of endangered animals. As stated in the article, the author believes that a lion would rather be in the savannah than a zoo, which is true if it were a wild animal. Animals at zoos were not born in the wild, and have been in zoos for generations. They are not missing out and would perish if released into the wild because of the lack of hunting experience. This one-sided article does not even touch on the idea of conservation that is being introduced to the people and children who visit and experience the zoo, something a Netflix program can never provide.

Layla Airola, Sacramento

California must provide oversight for the medically vulnerable

“Crackdown on California vaccine exemptions? Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has his doubts” (June 1, sacbee.com): I am a nurse who supports Senate Bill 276. A loophole created by SB 277 allows some doctors to sell fraudulent medical exemptions for hundreds of dollars. The California Medical Board lacks the power to identify which doctors are complicit in this fraud. Without the added oversight provided by SB 276 our medically vulnerable children are at risk. Who will step in to ensure that these children are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases? How much taxpayer money will be spent to contain disease outbreaks caused by a handful of doctors who prey on the fears of unsuspecting parents? California has a responsibility to ensure that its children are protected. SB 277 was never designed to perpetuate fraud. Unscrupulous doctors benefit from the lack of oversight into the exemptions they write, and the medically vulnerable citizens of California will suffer if California does not provide oversight.

Caryn Gottcent, Richmond

Good Riddance to Fireworks

“No more booms: Light-carrying drones will fill the night sky at this year’s State Fair” (May 31, sacbee.com): Kudos to the State Fair for replacing fireworks with the drones. We parents of animals who are terrified by fireworks thank you. Now if the River Cats would also eliminate the fireworks, it would be wonderful. The sounds carry into the Land Park/South Land Park and surrounding neighborhoods. I have to choose between sedation of my little guy or having him and his health suffer from the terror he experiences. One would hope that a team with an animal in its name would have more consideration for other animals. I believe some of these fireworks shows are sponsored by local health organizations, without regard to the health of animals. Please consider replacing the fireworks with perhaps a video of fireworks on the big scoreboard screen, or drones, or something else. Why are fireworks necessary to celebrate a game? Do patrons really demand this?

Judith Anshin, Sacramento

LGBT officers wearing uniforms will help the community

“Police officers blocked from wearing uniforms while marching in Sacramento Pride parade” (June 4, sacbee.com): I empathize with those who may still feel the effects of a tragic incident that took place 50 years ago. However, it is short-sighted and intolerant of the Sacramento Pride parade organizers to exclude officers in uniform. Shame on you. This community has come a long way in promoting and living in an inclusive society. The organizer's demand that officers not dress in uniform is a denial of that progress, along with being cruel to the LGBTQ officers who wanted to participate and celebrate who they are. If the officers are allowed to wear their uniforms, the entire community will continue to grow in tolerance and inclusion. So, I say to the SPP organizers: Stop being hypocrites and don't stir up more bad feelings. Instead, truly be inclusive and allow the officers to wear their uniforms.

Tana Colburn, Carmichael,

We should all embrace our new, healthier eating options

“Which of those vegan-friendly, meatless burgers is the best? Critic Mike Mayo crowns one king” (June 3, sacbee.com): The proliferation of plant-based burgers in fast food restaurants not only means delicious options to those who like convenience, but spells good news for the planet too. Conventional meat production is a major contributor to climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, and more. By switching from animal proteins to plant-based proteins like those offered at Sacramento's own Burger Patch, we can each lower our footprint. Who ever thought helping the planet could be so tasty?

Paul Shapiro, Sacramento

Zoos are wildlife ambassadors

“Sacramento has real problems to solve. A new $150 million zoo is not one of them” (sacbee.com, June 1): I was disheartened to read The Bee’s harsh editorial condemning the relocation and expansion of the Sacramento Zoo. The zoo is not only a beloved regional family destination, it may be the only encounter many people, and their children, will ever have with international wildlife. The zoo is an important ambassador for wildlife conservation. Increasing its public footprint would allow the zoo to bring in the A-list animals that would attract greater numbers of visitors and their tax dollars. A more modern, expanded zoo would be an additional option for visitors who come to enjoy a MLS game or event at the Golden One Center. And quite frankly, it would be a more affordable family entertainment option – not everyone can afford concerts and King’s games.