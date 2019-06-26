Letters to the Editor Letters: Start seeing rooftop solar as a solution, not a problem

“More PG&E power blackouts are coming to California. Here’s what you should do to prepare” (sacbee.com, June 11): Rooftop solar combined with battery storage would be an ideal solution to protect people from power outages caused by PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program and ease an overburdened grid. Instead of encouraging rooftop solar, which benefits solar users and all ratepayers by reducing the cost of running the grid, they attack rooftop solar with fees and red tape. They see solar as a threat to their monopoly, which is a huge mistake. State lawmakers are about to let the utilities off the hook for their mismanagement, spending billions of tax dollars on wildfire prevention. Will they also protect our right to make and store solar energy on our property and encourage the utility companies to promote and support rooftop solar and energy storage? Or will it be “business as usual” with the utilities’ bottom line taking precedence over consumers and a clean energy future?

Lee Miller, Sacramento

What can we do about domestic violence?

“Sacramento Officer Tara O’Sullivan killed on one of most dangerous police calls: Domestic violence” (sacbee.com, June 20): The tragic loss of Sacramento police officer Tara O’ Sullivan leaves our community asking why. The article states domestic violence calls are volatile due to the heightened emotions involved. According to the data in the article, domestic violence calls are the most frequent call, with an average of 13 per day. This staggering statistic leads to questions why so many, and what can be done to address domestic violence in our community. The man who murdered this young officer is a repeat offender with a history of domestic violence. This begs the question of what interventions, besides jail time, were offered or mandated for both parties. When a family receives frequent visits from police due to domestic violence, that family needs more than officers. Sacramento can honor Tara’s memory by coming together to address domestic violence.

Katrina Whiteside, Elk Grove

Time for McConell to step aside and allow for the righting of wrongs

“‘Why not now?’ Lawmakers debate reparations for slavery” (sacbee.com, June 26): Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s denials regarding the need to establish a national commission to study the complex issue of reparations for slavery are disheartening in their ignorance and dishonorable in their mean-spiritedness. No one disputes and that slavery was a horrendous violation of basic human rights and that the government and the populace of the United States reaped economic benefits from the coerced labor of African-Americans. Upon mindful contemplation, most Americans agree that our country should find an appropriate way to atone not only for the past wrongs of slavery, but also the many acts of oppression and discrimination which followed in its aftermath. The United States needs leaders moving us towards healing, in a direction seeking a more perfect nation. Clearly, McConnell and his Republican sidekicks aren’t up to the job.

David P. Dolson, Sacramento

The Mayor’s plan for Measure U benefits wealthy

“Measure U spending plan puts taxpayers on the hook for decades. Make it count” (sacbee.com, June 19): The mayor’s plan uses the taxpayers’ credit card with hefty interest payments for decades. A basic investment tip is “don’t invest with borrowed money.” Investment bank underwriters make hefty profits brokering such government bonds. They minimize debt risk to government officials. The wealthy can use Measure U bonds to avoid taxes and get richer, while the rest get hit with a regressive sales tax and long term costs.