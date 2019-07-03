Letters to the Editor Letters: UC Davis does everything in its power to serve

UC Davis does everything in its power to serve

“Sacramento County’s safety net is failing Medi-Cal and uninsured patients, report says” (sacbee.com, June 15): This article misrepresents UC Davis Health’s steadfast and growing commitment to Medi-Cal and uninsured patients. We ensure access to high quality health care at our clinics and partnerships with Federally Qualified Health Centers, where UC Davis physicians provide care. In fact, 370,000 of the 420,000 Medi-Cal patients in Sacramento County can access UC Davis Health doctors through their networks. Our goal is to make that 100 percent soon. As a hospital, UC Davis consistently provides the lion’s share of our region’s charity care — $200 million in unpaid care annually. UC Davis Health will continue to do everything possible to advance the health of those we serve, especially the most vulnerable. We would have appreciated the opportunity to share our Medi-Cal strategy instead of The Bee relying solely on an advocacy group’s unsubstantiated report.

David Lubarsky, Sacramento

Leave rent control alone

“Landlords win, renters take a hit. Just one tenant protection bill survives in California Assembly” (sacbee.com, May 30): The fact our proposed rent control law is going to be modified so that the cap is increased to 7 percent with a CPI kicker proves this is nothing but political theater. Most Landlords would be happy to get that kind of annual increase, and tenants receive tangible no benefit. Furthermore, rent control is an outmoded 20th-century answer. It is no longer supported by law. It can be circumvented. If rent control is enacted, a new crop of the landlords will organize, pool resources, and seek advice. Some attorney may then stumble across this truth. The result will be rent control will collapse even in the traditional strongholds, Berkeley, San Francisco, etc., where landlords are complacent. Tenant advocates should not push for the expansion of rent control. The only result will be that those tenants who enjoy the benefits of rent control now, will lose them. Let that sleeping dog lie.

Lawrence Cantwell, Concord

Victory at the Supreme Court

“Trump’s citizenship question for census in limbo, but CA isn’t letting guard down. Here’s why” (sacbee.com, June 27): We are pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. This question would inevitably suppress the Census response among immigrant households, exacerbating under-representation that already exists in many communities. Our work is not done. Just raising the specter of the citizenship question has generated fear and confusion among people already afraid of harassment or immigration enforcement. Even though we, at least for now, have the right result from the Supreme Court, we must still step up and work hard to ensure all our residents are counted and feel connected and welcome. State government and philanthropy are working together to help every Californian get counted because the Census is so important for our political representation in Congress, for fully funding health and social programs, and for helping everyone feel like they are a visible part of their community.

Richard Thomason, San Francisco

Red tape is costly

“Up 19 percent, homelessness in Sacramento County hits 5,570. Officials ‘frustrated’ but hopeful” (sacbee.com, June 27): Homelessness is not just caused by poverty and/or mental illness. Living in California is a constant succession of extreme-hassle experiences with confusing red tape and organizations trying to pick your pocket at every turn. It is almost impossible not to make costly mistakes occasionally, even for the healthy, employed and college-educated non-criminal. Imagine the impact on less-educated people struggling with addiction or physical or mental crises.