Letters: We should all heed the message of the wise and eloquent Bernard Marks

Heed the warning

“Holocaust survivor remembered past, worried about America’s future” (The Sacramento Bee, section 3D, June 30): My first contact with Bernard Marks was in 1995. The Marysville Appeal-Democrat was seeking information for an article on the end of WWII. I submitted information about my father, Lyle Holcomb. Marks called me and gave me leads for further research for my father’s unit. As a high school history teacher in Yuba City, I welcomed the help. Forward 20 years, my book “One Man’s story: Coming of Age in WWII” was published. I contacted Marks to thank him and tell him I had read his article in The Sacramento Bee, as well as his book about his life called “Yingele Nit Vein: Boy Don’t Cry.” He said we should have a cup of coffee. We should all heed the message of this wise and eloquent man. I regret that I was unable to have him talk to my classes or have that cup of coffee.

Gary Holcomb, Lincoln

Don’t lecture me

“Offshore oil drilling threatens our health and economy. We need a permanent ban” (sacbee.com, July 6): Let’s get this straight. I’m being lectured by two people whose lifestyles have left a larger carbon footprint and contribute to more environmental damage on this planet than most citizens. How dare they get on a pedestal and pronounce the evils of offshore oil drilling. Petroleum, for better or worse, is the foundation of our modern society. Look at the products in your home or business that are derived from oil. Now, eliminate them.What do you see? I’m not suggesting that oil drilling should be allowed without environmental conditions. All manufacturing should follow strict environmental guideline, as no one as the right to pollute the air, water or land in the pursuit of profit. But let’s not be hypocritical and ban offshore oil drilling when we all use and benefit from oil.

Michael Santos, Antelope

College souldn’t be served on a platter

“College should be affordable, but free tuition for all is not the way” (sacbee.com, July 7): Free college tuition puts all students on a level playing field. However, opportunities like a college education should not be given to everyone on a platter. It pains me to say this, but many students will just throw the platter away. Taxpayer money should be focused on students who value their college education. Students that study hard and take full advantage of their high school education should be able to afford the public college that offers them the best opportunities. Pell Grants and Cal Grants should be expanded to open doors for more low-income, but who are also highly driven, students. As a freshman at UC Berkeley, I do admit it would be nice to have my college tuition wiped out, but it’s not necessary. However, for a lot of hardworking students it is necessary. The government ought to take care of them first.

Maria Richards, Carmichael

Why not women’s soccer instead?

“How the US women’s national team earned millions of fans” (The Sacramento Bee, section 6B, July 10): Instead of Sacramento chasing after a professional men’s soccer team, why don’t we work for a National Women’s Soccer League team? As the article pointed out, the women “...play beautifully, and they play relentlessly; but also, because they play authentically and speak authentically...” Sacramento-area men and women support soccer at every age level. I would much rather see our civic and business leaders actively welcome a women’s team rather than continuing to grovel for a men’s team. Sacramento has been a leader on things like diversity, farm-to-fork and LGBTQ issues, as well as other enlightened movements.It’s time to step up and let us enjoy some of the best soccer in the world. Please, let us know where to send our checks for season tickets!