Letters to the Editor Letters: What a difference half a century makes

Alarmed: A look at the final seconds of the Apollo 11 moon landing Sacramento Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman tells the story of an alarm that went off just as the Apollo 11 lunar module was about to land. While the alarm concerned many, one NASA engineer was prepared. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman tells the story of an alarm that went off just as the Apollo 11 lunar module was about to land. While the alarm concerned many, one NASA engineer was prepared.

Moonshot underscored unity

What a difference half a century makes. Fifty years ago this week, people all over the world watched astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin land on the moon. Despite how people coast to coast felt about the Vietnam War back then, we came together as a nation to celebrate what only American ingenuity could produce at the time. Ours is not a perfect union, but it is far better than most nations on Earth. Isn’t the search for a better life why Donald Trump’s grandfather and the parents of the four congresswomen under attack came to this country? Asking these elected officials to return to their country of origin is un-American. Trump will not be here 50 years from now, but the four congresswomen in question very well could be. Too bad the president won’t be around to celebrate what I’m sure will be their many American accomplishments.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

Remove the bureaucracy

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Sacramento’s homeless population is rising. Are we doing enough to solve the crisis?” (sacbee.com, July 8) If the 5000-plus homeless people in Sacramento were displaced by a fire or flood, temporary housing would have been provided within weeks. Therefore, it is possible to house people quickly when bureaucratic barriers are removed.

Carol Praise, Sacramento







Long-term care needed

“California is on the verge of a ‘gray wave.’ Health care needs to keep up” (sacbee.com, July 7) I commend Dan Schnur for his piece about California’s “gray wave.” But I was surprised that it scarcely mentioned long-term care. As caregiver to my husband with Lewy body dementia who needs 24/7 care, that is the biggest challenge I face. California’s health system is not prepared for the growing number of people who are going to need long-term care in the next 10 years. Fortunately, California’s Legislature is finally stepping up! I thank Sen. Richard Pan for providing much-needed leadership by introducing Senate Bill 512, which would establish a Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Benefits Board to provide universal LTSS benefits to older Californians and persons with disabilities. Kudos to the Senate Budget Committee’s chair and vice chair for including $1 million to fund an actuarial study of how such a program could work.

Kathryn Johnson, San Francisco

Respect the law

“‘Hundreds of calls’: Immigrant families brace for raids that could include Sacramento” (sacbee.com, July 13): This article plays up the fear factor, even though these people were given final removal orders and they refused to leave. That means they have been here illegally and are in violation of federal law by refusing to leave! ICE’s job is to enforce laws that are on the books by removing people that have run out of options in our court system. After all, we are a country of laws. Respect them or work on getting them changed.

Doug Hinchey, Lincoln

Solution on rails

“Sacramento has a homelessness crisis. Here’s a cheaper, quicker and better solution” (sacbee.com, July 9) I agree that Sacramento can provide things like sustained clean water, sanitation and services to the homeless. But as to tents or shelters on public property, why not consider instead a partnership with the railroads to use and repurpose their unused or abandoned urban rails, along with obsolete passenger, sleeper and diner cars? Why not newly-constructed, standardized low-cost cars with toilets and bunks provided through a Works Progress Administration-type program that hires homeless people with constructions or other skills? Why not create a community on rails with pathways between the rails, centralized services, etc.? Why not leverage and build on this already-exisiting mobile, flexible, granular infrastructure that is otherwise being abandoned?