Forum Letters: Let’s see what our country would lose

All our children are beautiful

“President Trump is truly Americas Bigot-in-Chief” (The Sacramento Bee, section 7A, July 16): So the president wants four Democratic members of congress to go back to where they came from. Let’s see what our country would have lost if my family followed his admonition. On Aug. 24, 1915, my great grandmother set foot on Ellis Island with three daughters. She fled Turkish persecution and came to the United States. All three daughters married and had families. They, in turn, also married and had children. Here is a list of the people the U.S. would have lost if we applied the president’s admonition to our extended family: 10 college graduates, four veterans (including one combat veteran), two teachers, two lawyers, one college professor, one nuclear physicist, one computer designer, one doctor, one mathematician, one county park director, two engineers, one pastor and one sheriff. Eternal be the memory of Calliope Praxoulaki. She would say, in Greek, “All our children are beautiful.”

Dean Prodromos, Folsom

Get out your carrots and sticks

“Let’s ‘drop kick’ our petroleum habit. The future of cars is electric, and it’s here” (sacbee.com, July 5): Here is the carrot-and-stick approach. Americans are not going to “steer towards electric cars” until the following happens: First, the cost of gasoline reflects the damage to our health and atmosphere. Second, large trucks and SUVs (not used for work) are taxed (like the gas-guzzler tax). The revenue from these “sticks” would be collected and used as “carrots” (rebates, tax credits, etc) to purchase electric cars and provide more electric car charging stations. Electric car batteries require exotic materials and processes to produce them, but so does the semiconductor industry – and the internal combustion engine production, for that matter. Millions of cell phone and laptop batteries get recycled. So, why can’t car batteries? Once the battery has exhausted it’s life in the car, they can be directly recycled as back up batteries for solar power. At least the material to be recycled is in one chunk, unlike carbon dioxide that’s spewed into the atmosphere.

Ken Hanson, El Dorado Hills

Petroleum is essential

“‘I am very angry’ – Newsom blasts fracking regulator he fired over conflict of interest claims” (sacbee.com, July 12): Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments on July 12 about wanting to put a moratorium on fracking for oil and reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels were scary. He seems to be oblivious to the fact that the industries that use deep earth minerals/fuels to move things and make thousands of products to support the economies around the world are increasing their demand and usage each year of those energy sources – not decreasing it. Electricity alone, especially intermittent electricity from renewables, has not and will not run the economies of the world, as electricity alone is unable to support the energy demands of the military, airlines, cruise ships, supertankers, container shipping and trucking infrastructures. Getting off fossil fuels would decimate every industry and infrastructure fueled by petroleum products.

Ronald Stein, Tustin

We object to hate and ignorance

“Trump digs in tweets called racist” (The Sacramento Bee, section 5A, July 16): Donald Trump’s tweets wound and weaken our country. He doesn’t care. His only goal is to grow his support with his mathematical minority. Trump knows if he does something to enrage what he and his base term the “liberal elites,” and if there is a public response, his base will rush to his defense. Trump’s base responds even when he flings a variation of the ancient taunt of “love it or leave it” at four elected members of Congress. The media and all of us must learn to not take the hateful bait he tweets. Unlike any of the 44 presidents before him, Trump uses hate and division as a political tool. It’s time for us to recognize what he’s doing and respond in unison: “There he goes again, engaging in the hateful and ignorant taunts of a playground bully. And we object.”

Frank Horowitz, Sacramento

Gas prices could be reduced

“Oil production ban would hurt residents” (The Sacramento Bee, section 9A, July 18): Coalinga City Councilwoman Tanya Stolz makes several strong points supporting the continued use of oil to keep California’s 26 million vehicles running. She also mentions the 40 million residents who depend upon these vehicles. She goes on to state, “the public funds generated by oil production help us pave, improve and repair local streets; pay for libraries, parks and other important community facilities; keep our firefighters and policemen on the job.” Wait a minute! Does this mean that taxes collected from the sale of gasoline are being used for purposes other than those directly related to the use of vehicles? If it is, then it should be stopped. If funds are needed for other purposes, those funds should come from other sources, like state income taxes. Then the prohibitive taxes we now pay for gasoline could be reduced.

Jack Seal, Folsom

No more tax cuts for wealthy

“Corporate tax cuts stifled affordable housing” (The Sacramento Bee, section 1A, July 16): The low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program fosters low-income affordable rental housing, not home ownership. LIHTC gives the wealthy another tax break. Increasing populations require more housing, but the increasing U.S wealth gap results in unhealthy rental percentages. More home ownership is needed, especially for people of color and others lacking economic stability. Government tax breaks for the wealthy should not stifle home ownership for the less fortunate.