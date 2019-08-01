Letters to the Editor Letters: I have no place in my heart for celebrating the moon landing

Alarmed: A look at the final seconds of the Apollo 11 moon landing Sacramento Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman tells the story of an alarm that went off just as the Apollo 11 lunar module was about to land. While the alarm concerned many, one NASA engineer was prepared. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman tells the story of an alarm that went off just as the Apollo 11 lunar module was about to land. While the alarm concerned many, one NASA engineer was prepared.







No joy in moon landing

“Moon landing redrew the frontier of humanity” (The Sacramento Bee, section 16A, July 14): On July 16, 1969, I was an infantry platoon sergeant on an ambush patrol up to my knees in rice paddy mud somewhere in the Mekong Delta. I was aware of the Apollo 11 moon landing. However, unlike those millions of people in the U.S. watching the landing in the comfort of their living rooms – and enjoying the moment – I was experiencing no joy! I found it ironic that the U.S. government could spend billions of dollars in resources on a space program, but could not figure out how to end the stinking Vietnam War. I am as pissed off today as I was 50 years ago. Oh, did I mention that I am 100 percent disabled due to the effects of Agent Orange? All of the Bronze Stars with valor don’t change that fact. No, I have no place in my heart for celebrating the moon landing.

Richard K. Thompson, Roseville

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cherish and respect them

“A Silver Wave? California braces for elderly boom that could overburden state” (sacbee.com, July 14): This article gives insight into the world we will soon live in. I have recently volunteered at an elderly care facility, and I thought that I may bring to attention another matter of importance that California will face in this supposed “silver wave.” A theme I have found in my service is the fact that many of the residents are often left without any connections to close family or friends, and by extension have few, if any, meaningful relationships. We face not only infrastructure problems regarding the elderly in the coming years, but a moral issue of how communities will still respect and cherish the human dignity of our soon-to-be seniors.

Gabriel Eilhardt, Citrus Heights

Include women’s soccer

“Scoreboard” (The Sacramento Bee, section 4B, July 20): After having watched the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and the U.S. women’s team taking the gold, I was dismayed to peruse The Sacramento Bee’s Sports Scoreboard to review the standings for the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League to observe their noticeable absence. I did see that the WNBA was included, so I must assume that the editors only need gentle prodding to expand the scoreboard section to include the NWSL.

L. Bruce Holder, Lincoln

The soul of art

“At first, it looked like censorship. But covering up controversial mural makes sense” (sacbee.com, July 20): We spent three years at George Washington High starting in 1949. The student body was well integrated and the mural never a source of offense. Painting over a mural because it accurately depicts the whole of George Washington’s life, which includes the mistreating and killing of Indians and the owning of slaves, is not just destroying a piece of art. It is destroying the soul of art as a teachable instrument. If there is anything demeaning in the mural, it is demeaning to all of us, which was what the artist meant. Thanks to all this fuss, the mural is rapidly becoming the most important piece of art in California. If it reminds people of our mistakes and injustices, it is invaluable. Don’t mention the Holocaust. This isn’t Adolph Hitler Academy. It’s George Washington High School.

Joanrae and Denis De Luchi, Fair Oaks

Let’s prevent homelessness

“Up 19%, homelessness in Sacramento County hits 5,570. Officials ‘frustrated’ but hopeful” (sacbee.com, June 26): As a high school student who has volunteered to help the homeless in Sacramento, here is my perspective on preventing homelessness: Provide greater financial aid to low-income renters and manage rising rents responsibly. To spur social change, advocate for greater awareness of the crisis and discuss ways to prevent people from becoming homeless and to get others out of it.