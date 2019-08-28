Letters to the Editor Letters: Vote out those politicians who refuse to change the current gun laws

Weapons of Mass Destruction

“Students, parents and friends dead in shooting” (sacbee.com, August 6): Isn’t it time we all call assault and semi-automatic guns and rifles exactly what they are, weapons of mass destruction? The U.S. invaded a country looking for what was described as “weapons of mass destruction,” and now we as a nation allow these weapons to be purchased freely on the open market. The solution: Vote out those politicians who refuse to change the current gun laws. If you’re not registered to vote, register now.

Debra Bailey, El Dorado Hills

What are we waiting for?

“Trump vows urgent bipartisan action but gives few details” (Sacramento Bee, Section 1A, August 6): Since 1982, the US has had 115 mass shootings, of which 1,406 have been wounded and 932 have been killed. After the Christchurch mosque killings in New Zealand, their parliament voted 119-1 to ban assault weapons. What the hell are we waiting for?

Irene Carew, Sacramento

Trump’s the reason

“Massacre in El Paso leaves 20 dead” (Sacramento Bee, Section 1A, August 4): Racial hatred and mass shootings are national tragedies that have intensified as the direct result of the national tragedy that occurred with the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

Robert A. Dell’Agostino, Sacramento

How have we fallen so far?

“Trump administration says it can’t afford to study continued decline of California honeybees” (Sacramento Bee, Section 4A, August 4): How have we fallen so far as to promulgate the construction of a massive border wall costing billions of dollars, independent of a comprehensive approach to resolve the issues of cross-border migration, while at the same time we “can’t afford to study [the] continued decline of California honeybees”, a critical and dangerous threat to the vitality of United States agriculture? What’s wrong with this picture?

Kenneth Lentz, Sacramento

The decent thing

“Massacre in El Paso leaves 20 dead” (Sacramento Bee, Section 1A, August 4) Because of the mass shooting in El Paso all the liberal Democrats are going to immediately start yelling about stricter gun laws without any consideration for giving victims’ family members a needed period of grieving. Now is not the time to be talking about gun regulations. The decent, respectful thing to do is to wait until more people are shot to death.

Richard Vidan, Orangevale

How many more must die?

“Public attacks might push us to change in subtle ways” (Sacramento Bee, Section 1A, August 5):Being suddenly truly fearful of going out in public places and facing what dangers that now presents is not a “subtle change” of attitude or behavior. It is a sudden and abhorrent affront to the spirit and freedom of the community of the American public. We have Donald Trump, the NRA and the do-nothing professional politicians in Washington to thank for this new and abrupt sense of unease in the public. How many more die before change is made?

Willis Dyer, Sacramento

Grand Inquisitor? No thanks

“The New Civility” (Sacramento Bee, Section 12A, August 2): Harris might make a good U.S. Attorney General, prosecuting all the swamp creatures who now inhabit Washington D.C. and corrupt our politics beyond anything we’ve ever seen before. But whomever we elect as our next president, it has to be someone with the vision and determination to restore our shredded social contract and bring us together again, in spite of our differences. Someone who spends their whole four or eight years in a quest for vengeance, legal or extra-legal, is not presidential material. We do not need the “Grand Inquisitor” in the White House.

Kathryn A. Klar, Richmond

Hixtory? No thanks

“California ethnic studies would be a first in the US” (Sacramento Bee, Section 1A, August 3): The “hixtory” of California schools was a model for the country. Education was number one. In the last few decades, California schools have plummeted to some of the worst in America. Go back to reading, writing, history, science, music, art, PE and sports. Dismiss the lunacy of “hixtory”.

Is Nunes trying to silence free speech?

“Rep. Devin Nunes sues over ‘fake farmer’ challenge” (Sacramento Bee, Section 8A, August 3): As a politician, Nunes is a public figure. It appears he is suing various people and organizations over their challenging his right to call himself a “farmer” on a ballot and likely making public records requests, joining with other organizations to “campaign” against him, including funding such campaigns. Is Mr. Nunes seeking to silence free speech? Based upon the limited information in the article, it would seem that California’s Anti-SLAPP statute, enacted to protect the petition and free speech rights of all Californians, ought to be applicable. I hope the various defendants’ attorneys are able to take advantage of the statute to prevent politicians from trying to silence those who criticize them.