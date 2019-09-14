Letters to the Editor Letters: Sure, let Democrats solve the problem

Easy solution to everything

“Gavin Newsom, top Democrats strike deal to cap rent hikes in California” (sacbee.com, Aug. 30): That is a great idea: just tell the homeowners how much they can charge for rent. That will solve the problem. But why stop there? We pay too much for gas. It’s time to tell service stations how much they can charge for gas. Lots of problems can be solved using these methods. For example, we have a homeless problem. Why not simply outlaw homelessness and mandate everyone must have a house? What about gun violence? Let’s simply outlaw guns, and then we will have no more shootings. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the “top Democrats” need to get busy. They can easily solve all social ills!

Ken Campbell, Lincoln

Leave the fountain

“Sacramento’s Capitol Mall fountain could be demolished as part of building project” (sacbee.com, Aug. 30): I am a native Sacramentan who has lived here all my life. I have always loved the state Capitol and the grounds and buildings surrounding it. I can remember just a few years ago when the fountain near the Unruh and Stanley Mosk Library and Courts buildings worked and added to the beauty and charm of that setting. I would regret the destruction of the fountain for both historic and aesthetic reasons. The fountain is both simple and tasteful, and I would add that its very presence is a reminder of the importance of water in the history and politics of our state. To repair the fountain would add to the luster, as well as the meaning, of this historic location.

Dennis Blegen, Sacramento

Not demeaning at all

“Commentary: Can Kamala Harris break the jinx?” (sacbee.com, Sept. 9): I’m sure a woman wouldn’t take Dan Walters’ reference to Kamala Harris’s “manicured finger” as demeaning or sexist. Yes, I’m sure.

Jan Geiger, Sacramento

Good care is possible

“California hospices face lax oversight and few rules. The sick and dying pay the price” (sacbee.com, Aug. 28): There is no doubt that dying in America, in California in particular, is big business. I know firsthand the regulations and rigors a hospice goes through to become accredited. I have worked with the state when a complaint has been filed. There is no doubt that during the dying process there needs to be accountability and regulations. Your article focused on bad actors and holes in our system that need to be addressed. As the CEO of Snowline Hospice of El Dorado County, I know from my own personal hospice experience, and from those professionals that I work with daily, that there is another side to end of life care. Patients have the strongest voice when creating end of life goals. Hospice is not to hurry the end, but to maximize the time left – to keep the patient pain free and comfortable. I know that good hospice experience can be had.

Michael Schmidt, Diamond Springs

I would rather die

“This bill could put local newspapers out of business. What you can do to help stop it” (sacbee.com, Aug. 30): Assembly Bill 5 would take away a huge part of my right to the access of free speech. I get most of my news through the daily paper delivered to my home each morning. I would rather die than rely on TV news. The young delivery person was abandoned some time ago, now I may be forced to read my Sacramento Bee a day late. We must change this bill to exempt delivery contractors. There is a real place in our lives and economy for those who must supplement their incomes without the restrictions that have been written into AB 5. I beg our Legislature and the governor to exempt newspapers from the egregious consequences of AB 5.