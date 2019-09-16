Letters to the Editor Forum letters: We apologize and repent for these actions and seek the forgiveness of the community

“You asked, we answered: Was there ever a Ku Klux Klan presence in Sacramento?” (sacbee.com, Aug. 9): We acknowledge and are horrified by the involvement of some Westminster Presbyterian Church leaders with the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s. As an institution whose purpose is to bring peace and healing to Sacramento and the world, we apologize and repent for these actions and seek the forgiveness of the community, especially the African American community. The Governing Council of Westminster condemns the Ku Klux Klan or any other organization that espouses white supremacy, denigrates people based on color, national origin, faith or sexual identity. Our Mission Statement is: “Westminster is a welcoming, inclusive community of faith, following Christ’s example by supporting spiritual growth, serving others, and promoting peace and justice.” Although this appalling event occurred almost 100 years ago, it no longer defines Westminster.

The Governing Council, Westminster Presbyterian Church

Where are their principles?

“Democratic voters shift toward middle on health care” (The Sacramento Bee, section 12A, Aug. 24): The political shock of the 2016 regime change election has brought to the forefront a term that has not been a normal part of Democratic discourse: “electability.” Issues and policies are being watered down or pushed aside as the fear of another four more years of a Republican in the White House takes center stage. Case in point: Is this article the result of redone, careful research? Or is it a gut check on the realities of the political landscape? Deep down, is there a fear of inciting the opposition? Is this a subtle shift to a more realistic view that it is more important to win than to try to cure all the social injustices? This can be a double-edged sword. The riots during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago were ignited by such abandonments of principle.

Richard Kuechle, Lincoln

Spend money on health care

“After 20 years as Raley Field, the River Cats’ ballpark is getting a new name” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23): Sutter Health’s decision to spend millions of dollars on naming rights for a minor league sports franchise represents the latest in a disturbing trend whereby non-profits in the health care business spend their money and resources on dubious health-related activities like sponsoring fireworks and diaper derby races. Sutter seeks to curry favor with local politicians while expanding their brand and sphere of influence. Rather than spending money on naming rights, how about a mobile clinic consisting of doctors and mental health care experts in a van parked on streets within a mile of the ball park? Walk-up traffic welcome. No questions asked about payment, just quality health care delivered where it is needed most. It would cost less, and Sutter Health could actually hit a home run.

Bill Motmans, Sacramento

Playing fast and loose

“Should migrant kids be held longer than three weeks? California sues over family detention” (sacbee.com, Aug. 26): I am not interested in espousing personal views on these 60 issues. But, as a person who has paid both state and federal taxes for over 50 years, I’d like to know why my tax dollars are being used to hire 60 sets of lawyers for the state and 60 sets of lawyers for the feds to fight each other. In what sane world does it make any sense to pay for lawyers on both sides of the equation? Our system of government requires that if you don’t agree with a law, you have avenues to work towards making changes. If you don’t like a person in government, you can work towards making changes with the next election. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra, do your jobs and quit playing fast and loose with taxpayers’ money.

Dave Zorn, Newcastle

Here’s a practical solution

“Bill to mandate ethnic studies in California high schools delayed amid controversy” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23): The ethnic studies curriculum initiative that would require all California high school students to take an ethnic studies course has generated controversy and it’s doubtful if it will ever make everyone happy. Based on my experience as a Jewish child in Argentina, I would like to propose a practical solution. In Argentina, there was a similar compulsory course in the public schools of “indoctrination” (in the Catholic religion, in that case). However, Jewish students were exempted and given instead a course on humanistic literature. As a child, I enjoyed reading the works of the great writers and their moral teachings. A similar approach could be applied in California. Parents could opt their children out of taking an ethnic studies course and enroll them into an alternative humanistic literature studies course. Parents in every local school district could have their say in the literary works chosen for this humanistic curriculum.

Jaime Kardontchik, Sunnyvale

These facilities provide health care

“Many view assisted living as just housing, not health care. That’s dangerous” (sacbee.com, Aug. 21): Assisted living establishments may prefer to be regulated as if they provide something other than health care. However, the infirm individuals who live there and their families depend on these facilities to give a significant level of assistance – indeed, health care. Many people, who often have long-term care insurance pay very high fees when they or their families live in these facilities. In the case of my late husband, Alan Nelson, the state of California cited and fined the assisted living facility for failing to furnish the health care required by law.

Sharon J. Alexander, Sacramento