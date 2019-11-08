Letters to the Editor Forum Letters: Shame on both PG&E and the government leaders

Shame on you

This week has brought one thing into crystal clarity: A 10-mile-an-hour wind has made this state a third-world country. A tragedy like no other that has happened to California. I have been a lifelong resident of this state. In over 60 years, I have never been more ashamed of the state that I have always called my home than I am today. Shame on both PG&E and the government leaders of this state! Because of your “best business practices,” over 2 million people are suffering needlessly. Thousands of us who live in the foothills not only are sitting in the dark, but we don’t have basic services, including water. And for what? Yes, we all agree that wildfires are horrific and a tragedy, but the way that both PG&E and our elected representatives have handled the situation is a greater tragedy. Shame!

David Nielson, Auburn

The blame game

“Gavin Newsom blames PG&E for California power shutoffs: ‘This can’t be the new normal’” (sacbee.com, Oct. 10): Gov. Gavin Newsom is right about PG&E’s greed and mismanagement. However, this is a climate change story. Furthermore, this is a story about responsibility. Residents in fire-prone areas have a responsibility as well. Residents who have endured fires and lost everything should want to take their insurance money and/or future settlements and move to a less fire-prone area. Why would anyone rebuild in an area that has already been ravaged by fire? The responsibility for future fires rests with increased security by utility companies, better preservation of our natural resources and prevention of climate change, as well as more responsible behaviors by residents. Let’s stop the blame game and start behaving more responsibly toward our environment.

Jacquelyn Johnson, Sacramento

PG&E can’t win

“Lights to trickle on after ‘unacceptable’ blackout” (The Sacramento Bee, section 1A, Oct. 11): It seems like PG&E can’t win. They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. True, no one wants their power shut off. It’s extremely inconvenient and costs businesses money. However, it is also inconvenient and costly to have your home or business burn to the ground. By starting this process of shut downs, the company is no doubt learning a lot about their equipment, their lines and their trouble spots, as well as exactly what’s necessary and what isn’t for when and where to turn off power and how quickly it can be turned back on safely. This is a new world for both the public and the utility company. The future will require both to adapt. Hopefully, the learning process on both sides will make things clearer, more efficient and more effective for the good of all.

B.D. Miller, Sacramento

It’s not your money, governor

“California highway projects could lose gas tax funding as Newsom shifts money to mass transit” (sacbee.com, Oct. 8): The people of California voted against Proposition 6 so that gas taxes would be used for road repairs. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing money away from road repairs toward rail projects by “executive order.” As a non-partisan voter, it concerns me that elected leaders seem to be abusing the power of executive orders. President Donald Trump, a Republican, abuses this power in regard to immigration, while Newsom, a Democrat, has abused it by overriding the people’s vote for the death penalty in California. Leaders should not use this power for their own personal inclinations, nor should they use it against the wishes of voters. Is America still a democracy? Or are we entering the age of totalitarianism, where the desires of voters no longer matter? It certainly doesn’t appear to be a democracy when a leader can decide unilaterally to take funds voters expected to be used for the desperately needed repair of our roads and use it for something else.

Jacquelyn Johnson, Sacramento

Trump not the brightest bulb

“A harsh lesson for centrists” (The Sacramento Bee, section 15A, Oct. 11): When I accidentally put the wrong low-wattage bulb into a lamp, I don’t wait for the bulb to fail to replace it. I put the right one in immediately. I really feel for the people that voted for President Donald Trump. They thought that certain problems would get solved – walls built, debt and government waste decreased, a swamp drained. But none of these things materialized, even though their candidate said he could handle his opponents. I think I remember the word “genius” being used on occasion. So, now it’s time to replace the bulb and give them another chance to put in the right person for the job. Time is needed to find the right person – someone who is much brighter.

Peter Eells, Folsom

Kids stay up late, period

“Are later school start times the answer to getting kids more sleep? Maybe, maybe not” (sacbee.com, Oct. 11): Perhaps, I’d be more inclined to believe later start times were a benefit to student learning if such a large number of middle and high school kids didn’t tell me about staying up past midnight during the school week playing Fortnight or scrolling through social media. Why parents let their kids keep a phone in their room past 10:00 p.m. is beyond me. Put it on a charger in the master bedroom, and let their mind and body take a rest from the cellular world.