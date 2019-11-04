Letters to the Editor Letters: Cars and driving are an essential aspect in most people’s lives

Driving is essential

“Sacramento is dangerous for walking, biking. Here’s your plan to make both safer” (sacbee.com, Oct. 28): While I agree that there are dangers associated with walking and biking in Sacramento, the arguments Tess Townsend depicts in this article will further problems on the road. Currently, I live a short distance from my job, yet it takes me 45 minutes to get to work. Roads may be safer by removing car lanes, but this solution increases commutes to immeasurable amounts. Furthermore, the cost of all the changes suggested in Townsend’s article is something our state cannot afford. With fires becoming a commonality throughout the state and the growing homelessness that plagues our cities, California cannot afford to make drastic changes to our streets. Instead, efforts should be made to educate drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians on how to share the road. Welcome to the 21st century. Cars and driving are an essential aspect in most people’s lives.

Jennie Casey, Sacramento

Nonbelievers are everywhere

“Barr is right about religion” (The Sacramento Bee, section 15A, Oct. 25): If Jay Ambrose’s fear-mongering opinions pleased you, ask yourself why. Or, if you are open to new thinking, try this: Find someone who lives entirely by their inner sense of right and wrong, regardless of old books or external rules, and talk with them. If you’re like hundreds of people I know in the Sacramento area who live by inner morals alone, you might find nonbelievers to be the most accepting, well-thought group of people who are doing good that you’ve ever met. Don’t be told what to think of nonbelievers – get to know some yourself. Nonbelievers do good, just like you, because it feels good to do good – not because of supernatural stories. About 1 in 4 people in your life are atheists or do not affiliate with a religion. There are nonbelievers all around you. Consider that you, too, might still do good even without a supernatural story making you do it. Maybe what you love is doing good, community and feeling awe – just like atheists.

Judy Saint, Roseville

Later doesn’t equal more sleep

“California students need more sleep. But later start times probably won’t help” (sacbee.com, Oct. 26): I would have to agree with the author that later start times won’t get students more sleep. As a student who goes to a school with a later start time, I can say it has almost no effect on the amount of sleep I get. This is mainly due to students pushing their sleeping schedules back. My friends and I all started sleeping later when we started having to be at school later. The reason we don’t get enough sleep is that we have so much to do. When you combine school, competitive college requirements and jobs, students in high school have a lot of work to do and push themselves to sleep less just to keep up with the world.

Enoch J. Mattsson-Boze, Sacramento

Keep supporting clean energy

“Republicans say they have a way to prevent PG&E power shutoffs: Halt this Democratic law” (sacbee.com, Oct. 28): Two Northern California lawmakers have laid out a dangerous proposition in response to California’s wildfire crisis – abandon the clean energy goals that are our strongest tools in our fight against climate change. Instead of walking away from our renewable energy commitments, we should be doubling down on them. There is no doubt that immediate action is necessary to help reduce the threat of wildfires, but we also need to be sure that any action in the short-term doesn’t create more climate-driven disasters in the long term. I encourage our leaders to stand behind the state’s clean energy goals and the renewable energy contracts that have laid the foundation for a clean energy future. There is more at stake now than ever. It is not the time to walk away.