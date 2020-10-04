Forum Letters: Newsom is making progress and Irresponsible actions in Placer County

Newsom must follow through

“As California feels the heat of climate change, will Gov. Gavin Newsom do more than tweet?” (sacbee.com, Sept. 19):

Dear Editor,

In “As California feels the heat of climate change, will Gov. Gavin Newsom do more than tweet?” the author executes a nuanced but strong argument. My opinion is that our leadership needs to focus more on benefitting society than maintain public image and spitting empty promises.

After reading this article and its valid persuasive evidence, it is clear that Newsom, a society leader, is not following through on such an important issue. This article sheds light on this fact. As a high school student who does not have a substantial impact like the governor, I am disappointed by the lack of improvements being made by our leadership. I hope in the future, Gov. Newsom becomes inspired by the many activists mentioned in the article and follows through on the promises made.

I encourage others to learn more and read this article as it presents its argument well.

Angel Webster,

Sacramento

Climate change is important

“Tiny particles from wildfire smoke follow ‘wind all the way down to your smallest air sacs’” (sacbee.com, Sept. 19):

This well written article by Cathie Anderson on long term consequences of lung problems from smoke of wildfires, factory smoke stacks and C02 from auto tailpipes, causes me to turn my attention particularly to health problems due to carbon in the atmosphere.

I fear the legislators have sidelined this while the pandemic and racial justice have taken the forefront. Climate change, the pandemic and racial justice are all intertwined and belong on the front line. The media needs to educate us about eliminating carbon from the atmosphere as one of the many solutions to curb health diseases. One bill entered in the House of Representatives is H.R. 763 (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act), which proposes a progressive tax on fossil fuel emissions, giving the money raised to help the poverty stricken communities. We must hear from The Sacramento Bee about these proposals.

When the legislators hear from us, they will act!

Billie Hamilton,

Sacramento

Newsom is making progress

“As California feels the heat of climate change, will Gov. Gavin Newsom do more than tweet?” (sacbee.com, Sept. 19):

I enjoyed reading this piece from The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board, as it was a well-constructed article and I agreed with many of the points made.

It was an informative summary of Gov. Newsom’s record on climate issues and many valuable perspectives were presented and discussed. I found the quote from Nalleli Cobo particularly powerful, as her experiences demonstrate the real-world impacts of the continuation of oil drilling in California. A seemingly positive development occurred a few days after this article was published, which is that Gov. Newsom has set a goal to phase out fracking permits by 2024 and the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

So it does appear that Gov. Newsom is moving in the right direction on this issue by setting pragmatic climate action goals, although it remains to be seen if these will pan out.

Alexander Akin,

Sacramento

Irresponsible actions in Placer County

“Anti-vaccine group aided effort to overturn COVID order in county where health officer quit” (sacbee.com, Sept. 24):

I am responding to the article that appeared on Sept. 24 written by Hannah Wiley.

It was compelling and factual. However, the notion that the Placer County Board of Supervisors would be manipulated by a group of rampant anti-vaxxers (Freedom Angels) that deliberately rousted protestors from all over and outside of California to weigh in on the health of Placer County residents is irresponsible and unconscionable.

It is now clear why we lost the expertise of Dr. Aimee Sisson as a public health officer in Placer County. Once again, our Placer County supervisory officials allowed politics to overshadow and guide critical health care decisions. As a nurse and retired hospital administrator, I am extremely disturbed by this decision for our community.

Placer County continues to be faced with a “substantial spread of this virus” and with decisions like this, we will continue to see sequelae that risks people’s lives.

Linda Mann,

Lincoln

What’s next, Newsom?

“Is Newsom’s gas-powered car ban enough to fight climate change?” (sacbee.com, Sept. 24):

Dear Mr. Duran,

Newsom is taking action towards climate change, and I like it!

Gas powered car pollution is a big cause of global warming and seeing progress towards getting rid of them is amazing. Although Newsom plans to only stop the sale of gas powered cars, I still think it’s a step in the right direction. I hope that in the future people, including myself, will slowly switch to more environmental friendly transportation. Currently, I own a gas powered car and wish for a more environmentally friendly way of transport. I looked into electric cars which are said to be more environmentally friendly, but they are expensive and have their problems with the environment as well.

I like Newsom’s plan but what is next? Once gas powered cars are not sold, does he plan for all cars to be electric? If so, how will he get people to want electric cars?

Deric Kitsuda,

Sacramento

Our obligation to the youth

“Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate change orders reflect panic, will cost California families” (sacbee.com, Sept. 26):

I respectfully disagree with the majority of Catherine Reheis-Boyd’s arguments opposing the governor’s recent executive orders.

In particular, she stated, “...His executive orders...attack every Californian who drives to work.” I don’t feel attacked. I actually feel comforted that California is going to do its part to try to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

It is our moral obligation because it is the next generation that will suffer the worst effects, as stated so well by 14-year-old Supriya Patel, in the adjacent article “Sacramento County youth demand climate emergency declaration.”

Paul Milkey,

Sacramento