California Forum: Letter writers take on Trump’s failed coup, COVID-19 and wild horses

Trump’s fault

“The coup failed, but Republicans must face prosecution for seditious U.S. Capitol attack” (sacbee.com, Jan. 6)

What occurred at the U.S. Capitol can be laid directly at the feet of Donald Trump. His rhetoric has fanned the flames of violent protest. From inflammatory words come violent deeds and his words have raised the specter of there being a clear and present danger to the safety of U.S. citizens. It is not limited to the president, however. It must also be directed to those who have stood by and done nothing — even encouraged the president’s ravings. These enablers, some of whom are now calling for calm, are just as guilty. We must remember the words of Joseph Welch: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Kevin Morrill,

Sacramento

Democracy prevailed

“‘Let’s get back to work’: Mob doesn’t deter Congress from electoral vote certification” (sacbee.com, Jan. 6)

Forty-three years ago, I left Capitol Hill after working for a moderate and decent Republican senator. While in D.C., an inherent interest in historic preservation prompted me to learn everything I could about the Capitol, a place I hold sacred. Later, living in New York City, I observed the actions and arrogance of Mr. Trump, who has so dishonored the Republican Party and damaged our democracy that I was compelled to re-register as independent of party affiliation.

Today, people stormed our sacred seat of government in an attempt to interrupt the flow of democracy but, through my tears, I saw Congress resume its work. In spite of the mob’s assault, American democracy has prevailed! Our system has imperfections but remains the best in the world. It is time to drop the divisiveness and work together to ensure the perpetuation of democracy and prevent such unwarranted, undemocratic actions in the future.

Elizabeth Ware,

Sacramento

Humane future

“In Devil’s Garden, California’s majestic wild horses trapped in no-win fight for survival” (sacbee.com, Dec. 21)

The thoughtful article about the Devil’s Garden wild horse herd examines the complexities of wild horse and burro management on public lands. What’s missing is the historic progress being made. A wide array of diverse and committed stakeholders — including ranchers and wild horse advocates — have coalesced around a non-lethal, humane path forward. This unprecedented development has prompted Congress to allocate additional funding to the Bureau of Land Management to implement the new plan.

Equally important, these lawmakers specifically directed the agency to uphold mandatory welfare standards when interacting with the animals, and to implement proven safe and humane fertility control methods. After decades of mismanagement and gridlock, real progress is finally being made toward a more humane, sustainable future for America’s federally protected wild horses and burros — its advancement makes their future on the range much brighter. The public demands it. The animals deserve it.

Nancy Perry, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,

Washington, D.C.

American equity

“Stimulus package will keep California limping along. But the economic chasm is deepening” (sacbee.com, Dec. 31)

What if we consider the new stimulus package as the first step to equity in America, helping folks pay rent, buy food and keep some businesses afloat? With the faltering economy and the large task of fixing the problems of inequity that the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement exposed, we need to ask more from our government. We can build on the bipartisan work that passed this recent relief package: Thank your representatives for this legislation and remind them of the work that remains to rebuild America’s economy and equity. Our voices on the phone and emails can make this the focus, dealing with hunger and homelessness in the process.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Wash.

God-given

“California church with history of flouting COVID rules set to host New Year’s wedding” (sacbee.com, Dec. 31)

The Destiny Church leadership must be using a different Bible than the one familiar with Christians around the world. Apparently it is okay to ignore caring for others and using God-given common sense when one wishes to flout Scripture for personal convenience. It is curious for the leadership to assert that it is okay to risk infecting others with COVID if it’s convenient and a “personal choice.” For Greg Fairrington to schedule a large event during a time of the worst pandemic in modern history to assuage his own personal needs, and to encourage the flouting of personal safety precautions, defies both Christian and ordinary common sense.

Phil Reinheimer,

Penn Valley

No need

“French Laundry lobbyist’s second-biggest client? Poseidon Water, a Gavin Newsom funder” (sacbee.com, Jan. 1)

Are we truly surprised that Newsom has taken so much money from special interests? His actions tell us he is not the environmentalist that we thought he was. Not only will this water cost more, it’s not needed. The Orange County Water District has a contaminated aquifer that should have been under remediation. That water should be used instead of building an ocean desalination plant. Where are the conservation programs? There should be stormwater capture, green street programs, rainwater and greywater reuse programs. Orange County sits on a large aquifer of water. They recycle their wastewater, which is used to recharge the aquifer. There is no need for a private company to come in and sell to the public a public resource while taking money from rate/taxpayers with the consent of Gov. Newsom.

Charming Evelyn,

Los Angeles