California Forum letters: Bee readers weigh in on Newsom’s AG pick, filibuster reform

“Newsom’s AG pick fought police unions and the bail industry. Now he’s California’s top cop” (sacbee.com, March 24)

Please stop using the term “top cop” for the attorney general. Unless that person has actually been a “constable on patrol,” been to a training academy and worked as a police officer in the field they are not a cop! I am married to a retired law enforcement officer. He was a cop. The attorney general needs to have a law license, which requires law school and passing the bar. Those two activities are not in the job description of a “cop.”

Kelly Donivan

El Cajon

Spending debate

“Sacramento region to get a tsunami of stimulus money. Here’s how it will be spent” (sacbee.com, March 25)

Your article about federal stimulus money coming to the region mentions amounts anticipated by the City of Sacramento and mentions how the city plans to use the funds. However, two-thirds of the area’s population does not live in the City of Sacramento, and the majority doesn’t live in any incorporated area. If those of us who live in unincorporated parts of the County want to participate in the debate over spending, it would be helpful for The Bee to investigate how much the County anticipates and how it initially is looking to use it.

My personal view is that the money would be best spent on grants to small businesses hit by COVID shutdowns and to renters to cover unpaid rent. That would go a long way to returning us to normalcy.

Mark A. Meier

Carmichael

Republican tactics

“Gavin Newsom just threw Dianne Feinstein under the bus to save his own skin” (sacbee.com, March 26)

Last year I participated in a nationwide effort to facilitate voting in communities lacking consistent voters. Those included substantial numbers of citizens of color and lower income. I was inspired by enthusiasm I heard calling citizens who were now voting for the first time in many years or ever. They were excited to exercise their sacred right to choose their state and national representatives.

Republicans, very scared of this trend, are now passing laws in states making registration and voting more difficult. Fortunately, the House has passed HR1 that would facilitate both registration and voting. The Senate, though, requires 60 votes to bring bills to a vote avoiding a filibuster. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has supported the Senate filibuster rule, but has softened very recently suggesting that she may be open to its reform. Add your voice to the chorus of calls to expand voter rights to Senator Feinstein. www.feinstein.senate.gov.

Don Morrill

Davis

End the filibuster

“California Republicans and Democrats both favor citizenship for undocumented residents, poll says” (sacbee.com, March 30)

Democracies only work if informed citizens vote for candidates who then go to work to enact the laws and policies they campaigned on. Yet overwhelming majorities tell pollsters that corruption is widespread and wealthy donors have more influence than others. Members of Congress are forced to spend an inordinate amount of time on the concerns of large campaign donors.

Senate Bill 1 would introduce a small-donor public financing system at no cost to taxpayers. SB1 enjoys widespread bipartisan support throughout the country, yet it will face an uphill battle in the Senate due to the Republicans’ use of the filibuster to thwart the will of the majority. The strongest opposition is coming from the small group of wealthy donors who fear loss of their influence. Senator Feinstein: Vote to end the filibuster and pass SB1.

Peggy Bernardy

Woodland

McClintock’s lies

“Foothill voters must hold Tom McClintock accountable for spreading misinformation” (sacbee.com, March 28)

To this day, Tom talks about voter fraud and his belief that the election was stolen. Whether he truly believes this is moot — the Republican Party and its leaders are who Tom follows no matter what. It is my hope that Tom loses his election in 2022. Our district deserves a representative who does not follow party leaders blindly.

Rosalie Wohlfromm

Auburn

Factor in foreign aid

“‘Help is on the way’ with President Biden’s American Rescue Plan” (sacbee.com, March 24)

Millions of Americans will have access to affordable health care, food assistance and rental assistance. However, an important factor of the latest relief package is the $11b in international aid and benefits toward the recovery of the US economy.

Foreign aid is often unmentioned or misunderstood. This aid will mitigate the effects of the pandemic on some of the world’s most vulnerable regions by assisting in food and health security. These initiatives will allow for the reopening of vital US markets, increasing US exports, while expanding US influence in an increasingly competitive global sphere. Given the benefits of assistance, more constituents should be contacting their congressional leaders to support development initiatives such as the International Affairs Budget.

Jesus Gonzalez

Sacramento

Taxpayer burden

“CalPERS shorted retirees on their retirement benefits” (sacbee.com, March 30)

In 1999, CalPERS sponsored generous pension formula increases and applied the increases retroactively on prior service and to service for those who had terminated but not yet retired. Plus, agencies had to pay higher pensions for those who left to work for another agency due to reciprocity — a benefit unheard of in the private sector. This caused massive unfunded pension liabilities because money was never set aside on the prior service giveaway. Taxpayers ended up holding the bag and paying the price. It goes both ways.

Marcia Fritz

Sacramento