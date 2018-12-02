Where do middle-of-the-road voters go now?

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, and Republican centrist Ohio Gov. John Kasich attend the first New Way California Summit, a political committee eager to reshape the state GOP, at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles on March 21. The prominent Republicans envision a future for the GOP far removed from President Donald Trump’s Twitter blasts, where inclusiveness, a kinder tone and a willingness to work with Democrats on immigration and climate change shape the agenda. Damian Dovarganes AP