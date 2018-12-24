Nicaragua is spiraling toward collapse. New U.S. sanctions will speed up the process

A Nicaraguan flag flying over a traffic circle that was the site of numerous opposition rallies, and where paramilitaries painted over antigovernment graffiti along the street, in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec. 21, 2018. When huge protests demanded that he leave office, President Daniel Ortegas days seemed numbered. But his repressive response has sent thousands into hiding and tightened his hold on power. (Meridith Kohut/The New York Times) MERIDITH KOHUT NYT