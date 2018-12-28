U.S. should acknowledge its role in driving Guatemalans to flee their country

Neighbors carry the coffin that contain the remains of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin into her grandparent’s home in San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. The body of a 7-year-old girl who died while in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol was handed over to family members in her native Guatemala on Monday for a last goodbye. (AP Photo/ Oliver de Ros) Oliver de Ros AP