One year after Parkland shooting, gun violence remains a threat

Mourners bring flowers as they pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 during an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first time since 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the school in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS) David Santiago Miami Herald file