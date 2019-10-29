STEM education is important. But discounting the arts would be a mistake

College students are already past the midway point of their semester, and many are taking classes in the liberal arts, humanities and social sciences – fields that many pundits, policymakers and parents believe are a waste of time for our young people.

Some have suggested that learning the “soft skills” of the liberal arts only prepares you for selling shoes for a living, and that state funding of liberal arts education should be cut in favor of more STEM fields. Even former President Barack Obama once questioned the value of an art history degree.

As the president of San Jose State University – Silicon Valley’s only public university – I know as well as anyone the importance of science, technology, engineering and math for workforce development. Digital skills are critically important, and I am proud that San Jose State University supplies more employees to Silicon Valley companies and startups than any other university.

But I also know that the liberal arts must remain a vital part of higher education for the sake of the future of our students, our economy and our society. The humanities and liberal arts aren’t merely a sideshow for the entertainment of our technical counterparts; they must shape our current technology revolution.

I am a scholar of English Renaissance literature, and I look back on history and see clear parallels with the Renaissance, another great period of innovation.

Just as the Renaissance opened mankind’s eyes to the reality that we do not sit at the center of the universe, today’s technology age has expanded our capabilities beyond the imaginations of only decades ago.

But what is the relevance of the Renaissance to our times now?

The common thread with Renaissance figures such as Leonardo da Vinci, Sir Francis Bacon or my own favorite, the poet John Donne, is that they all understood the deep connection between art and science, engineering and aesthetics, ethics and innovation. These historic innovators actually lived and exemplified those principles.

In today’s world, we need diverse perspectives. We need to understand the sweeping impacts of technology. As educators, we need to provide our students with life skills such as collaboration, communication and critical thinking – the foundation of a liberal arts education.

Successful tech leaders get it. They are hiring more and more humanities and social science majors because their sales teams must be experts on human relationships, their marketers must understand their customers and their managers must be capable of building strong and ethical cultures.

As leaders of colleges and universities, our challenge is to seize this moment – our present Renaissance – to influence and shape society meaningfully.

Our students will work in groups all their professional lives, and they must be able to collaborate effectively with people from different backgrounds and working styles. Where better to learn this than at our colleges and universities?

They must be able to communicate in a variety of ways with diverse audiences, using digital tools that are evolving with stunning rapidity. Where better to learn this capacity than in our classrooms and our community-based projects?

And they will be required to be creative, resourceful and confident. Where better to learn this than in the labs, stages and studios on our campuses?

We can do all this successfully by retaining and strengthening the liberal arts.

Our colleges and universities are an essential resource: Not only are we educators, we are nurturers of talent, reservoirs of creativity, diverse communities of innovators, crucibles of discussion and a force for positive change.

The Technological Renaissance of the 21st century needs liberal arts and humanities as much as the Great Renaissance did centuries ago. Let’s keep this lesson alive.