California must invest in its public health care infrastructure now, before the next crisis

An example of the telehealth therapy option offered by the new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities in Lakewood. The Fearey Group

Health experts and policy makers agree that we’re seeing a bright light at the end of a very long tunnel. As we look ahead, with lessons learned, let’s not lose sight of the opportunity that’s in front of us: We must trust and invest in the public health care system now to advance equitable health care access in the future.

Distributing COVID vaccines continues to be a one-of-a-kind challenge that takes an all-hands-on-deck approach. Thankfully, we are seeing significant progress, with over 23 million vaccines distributed. But solutions to public health emergencies need to go beyond fixing the symptom, they need to fix the system. To do this we must invest in our communities — for vaccines today, and for routine and critically important health care tomorrow.

As we move forward, policymakers must fund long-term, equity-centered solutions being advanced by our public health care system at the same level corporate entities are seeing for putting forward temporary solutions.

Opinion

COVID has emphasized the need to build upon the current public health care system in a way that addresses the inequities within our institutions, such as investing in the methods community health centers have used to reach patients where they are. This includes supporting technological advancements that expand health care delivery, such as audio and video telehealth capabilities and broadband coverage, and investing in community education and outreach programs that provide critical linkages to care in California’s most hard-to-reach communities.

Telehealth, for example, has become an integral part of California’s public health care system under COVID. Sixty-five percent of patients with low-incomes and 76% of patients of color are relying on telehealth as a primary means of health care delivery, a third of which are audio visits. We must continue to invest in this mode of health care to ensure that equitable access to care can go uninterrupted.

Community health centers, which serve nearly one in five Californians and provide a wide variety of services, should also be a focus of investment. Not only have they pivoted to serving patients via telehealth, they have outreach and education programs that have pivoted to providing information about COVID testing, resources and vaccines tailored to the needs of their communities, and have, for decades, worked to gain the trust of their patients.

Planned Parenthood is one such community health center system reaching some of California’s hardest to reach — and, under COVID, hardest hit communities. Serving all 58 California counties with over 100 health centers, Planned Parenthood has an important role in our public health care system.

All seven Planned Parenthood affiliates in California offer a range of sex education and community education programs, such as the Promotores program which began in Los Angeles’ Latino communities over 30 years ago. Affiliates train and support local community leaders to become “promotores” — community health educators who provide critical linkages to health services and build trusted relationships. They help community members navigate the process of accessing health care and other needed services, like the COVID vaccine.

The impacts of COVID should lessen significantly in the coming months, but the underlying health care disparities that compounded its disastrous effects will not, and we cannot leave these communities behind when the virus is finally defeated.

Throughout these next few months, state officials must take the lessons learned from the pandemic and fix inequities in the system. This is an opportunity to invest resources into community health centers that effectively reach communities that, because of a legacy of racist and discriminatory policies, have historically faced barriers to care.

Contracts expire. Third party entities eventually leave. But our public health care system will continue to be a lifeline long after the public health crisis ends.