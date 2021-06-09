Even during pandemic, don’t delay your child’s routine visits and immunizations

It’s not unusual to miss a doctor’s appointment every now and then. This has been especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic as people avoid public spaces like the doctor’s office. Studies report a 60% drop in pediatrician visits and similar decreases in children visiting the emergency room — but what if that simple check-in with the doctor actually turns out to be a matter of life or death for a child?

Amid the worst health crisis of the century, pediatricians like myself are now grappling with the potentially dangerous consequences of interrupted care.

Consider the case of Sam, an 8-month-old baby boy, who was brought to the emergency room by his mother during the earliest months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sam’s mother was worried because his skin was peeling all over his body. She said he had eczema, a common dry skin condition in infants, but she thought that this rash was much worse than usual. He had also lost seven pounds in the past month. Notably, it has been over four months since his last check-up with his pediatrician.

Opinion

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the United States’ leading organization of pediatricians, recommends that babies be seen at least within the first week of life, as well as at two months of age, four months, six months, nine months and one year. Sam missed at least one appointment and its accompanying immunizations. More importantly, his pediatrician did not get to monitor his growth and development, both of which must be closely watched during a baby’s first year of life.

It turned out that Sam had not gained enough weight since birth. He was a normal weight at birth, but in the hospital, his weight was dangerously low. He was ultimately diagnosed with kwashiorkor, a serious disease of malnutrition that is very uncommon in developed countries like the U.S.

Nutritional deficiencies were the cause of his rash. Sam’s mother had been struggling for several months to feed Sam — her breast milk supply was insufficient to nourish his growing body, and he refused to take formula. Because she feared coming to the doctor’s office in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sam’s mother decided to skip his 6-month-old well child check.

Children change dramatically in the first year of life, which is why every well child check is so critical during this time. Sam went from being a healthy, normal baby to a starving one in the span of just four months. This might have been prevented if Sam had seen his pediatrician at the recommended time.

I am by no means putting blame on Sam’s mother. It is incredibly hard to care for a baby. This is where pediatricians can help: as a set of expert eyes on a baby’s growth, and by providing resources such as lactation services and critical supplemental nutrition services such as Women, Infants, and Children.

Due to fears of contracting COVID, people have stayed away from hospitals and doctors’ offices. However, medical facilities are working tirelessly to ensure patient safety. Clinics are being cleaned and sanitized. Providers are wearing personal protective equipment. Overwhelmingly, providers are getting fully vaccinated. Sam’s story illustrates a harsh reality about how this pandemic has hindered our ability to care for ourselves and our loved ones. Even amid a pandemic, it is imperative to not delay your child’s routine visits and immunizations, schedule preventative screenings and reach out to your provider if you are feeling sick.