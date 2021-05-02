California forum letters: Bee readers weigh in on recall, e-bikes, nursing home failures

Don’t fall for recall

“Gavin Newsom faces a recall election. Here are the next steps” (sacbee.com, April 26)

Just because there’s an effort to recall Gov. Newsom later this year doesn’t mean we need to fall for it. Governing a large, diverse and populous state like California during a pandemic is no job for rookies. Why replace Newsom just because 12% of the disgruntled voters from the last election signed a recall petition? The petition was only successful because a Schwarzenegger-appointed GOP judge doubled the normal time provided to gather signatures. Democrats: Please be sure to get out the no vote during the recall election this fall. You can bet the Republicans won’t be staying home this time.

Rene Wise

Fremont

No one to rely on

“The separation of nursing home patients from their families during COVID has been disastrous” (sacbee.com, April 17)

Our loved one was in assisted living in the Arden Arcade area in 2015 and 2016. The Bee printed an article about the experience of our family member, Alan Owen Nelson, in September, 2018. We came to understand that there was no one we could rely upon to ensure adequate care other than ourselves. The situation in such facilities remains the same today.

Sharon Alexander Nelson and Nick Alexander

Sacramento

Opinion

Productive solutions

“A large homeless camp is growing in a Placer County city. What’s being done to help.” (sacbee.com, April 22)

Placer County supervisors recently allocated $667,000 to deal with a large homeless camp in DeWitt Center. Supervisor Jim Holmes described it as a humane and lawful approach to the problem. A program that gives most of the money to the sheriff, probation office and district attorney sounds more aimed at putting the homeless in jail than it does at finding them housing. Making criminals out of people for being homeless is cruel, solves no problems and wastes money. When will we learn that criminalizing homelessness is not a productive solution?

Paul W. Comiskey, Roseville Homeless Advocates

Roseville

SB 9 hurts wildlife

“How California snared two elite hunters posting ‘once a lifetime’ kills on social media” (sacbee.com, April 7)

Poaching fish and wildlife is an environmental crime. California’s wildlife are precious public resources deserving maximum protection. Strong game law enforcement, aggressive prosecution and strict application of the Universal Bail Schedule by judges are critical to the conservation of our wildlife resources. The light sentences and lenient fines in the Amador case suggests the hard work of game wardens is underappreciated. We in El Dorado County support the work of the California game wardens to enforce laws against environmental crimes and the aggressive efforts of our district attorney and courts to prosecute and fine poachers.

Patrick W. Weddle, Chair, El Dorado County Fish & Wildlife Commission

Shingle Springs

Greater than normal

“As life in Sacramento returns to normal, what good things did we learn in the pandemic?” (sacbee.com, April 20)

Thank you, Diana Williams, for putting into words the waves of emotion this past year that had me crying, laughing, feeling alone and thinking I was crazy. You reminded me that in a world of uncertainty and forced change, we adapted. We faltered at times, but we persevered. We found new paths and became accustomed to different routines. For once, we slowed down. We listened, sought to understand, and took the time to feel and express gratitude. I’m left with an uneasy feeling when I hear “return to normal.” Old ways won’t open new doors. Like you, I am hopeful that we will lead with love, truth, kindness and create something greater than “normal.”

Sara Morin

Sacramento

Sierra Club’s e-bike concerns

“Expanded trail access proposed for electric bikes at Tahoe” (sacbee.com, April 12)

The Sierra Club’s Tahoe Group recommends that before opening up miles of non-motorized trails to Class I E-Bikes, a small pilot project be done to evaluate the enforceability and adverse social and environmental effects of e-bikes. Because e-bikes are heavier and faster than conventional bikes, collisions with hikers will likely cause more severe injuries. E-bikes will likely add disproportionately to trail degradation adversely affecting our air and water clarity. The Sierra Club recommends that those who need or choose e-bikes to enjoy the forest do so on motorized trails as e-bikes are a motorized form of transport.

Margaret McKee, Tahoe Area Group, Sierra Club

Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Not so golden

California is about to lose a seat in Congress for the first time. Texas will gain 2

I’m a disabled vet on a fixed income faced with trying to find housing in the Sacramento market. I’ve lived in Sacramento since 1965. Rent in a marginal area was $1,600 a month and more. At the current rate in increasing rents, rent will double in 10 years.

I’m now buying a home in Arizona. My payment is $1,100 a month. Water is $13, power $50 and gas $48. I just registered my truck for five years, costing me nothing. My driver’s license was $10. Imagine this: My wait at the DMV was 15 minutes. Success has tarnished the Golden State. Going to a beach or the mountains entails miles of bumper to bumper traffic. I may not find parking when I get there. Why are people leaving California? The answer is obvious.

Michael D Johnson

Sierra Vista, Ariz.